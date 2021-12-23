Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day programme at Tungipara

To commemorate the historic 'Homecoming Day' of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman the National Implementation Committee for celebrating Mujib100 will arrange a day-long programme titled 'Tungipara: Fatherland in Heart' at Tungipara in Gopalganj on January 10.

A preparatory meeting in this connection was held on the occasion of the event at the office of the Implementation Committee at the International Mother Language Institute on Wednesday morning. Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim presided over the meeting.

At the beginning of the ceremony, the chief coordinator of the implementation committee Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury expressed the outline of paying homage at the Mausoleum of the Father of the Nation. He hoped that Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would be present on the occasion to pay her respect.

Apart from organizing the tribute programme in a solemn and successful manner, the speakers also emphasized on the venue, date, arranging 'Mujib Year folk fair', screening of films and documentaries and cultural programmes will be arranged. The committee has plans to live broadcast all programmes at home and abroad.