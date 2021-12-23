Video
Build high-rise buildings to save lands: Land Minister

Published : Thursday, 23 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133
Staff Correspondent

The authorities expecting land allocation for various purposes including construction of offices or other infrastructures have been asked to construct multi-storey buildings on minimum lands adopting land-saving and sustainable installation plans following the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
At the same time, the authorities have also asked not to request for additional or unnecessary lands beyond their needs while applying for land acquisition for their use.
The instruction was given on Wednesday at a meeting of the Central Land Allocation Committee of the ministry in its conference room at Secretariat. Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, also chairperson of the committee, chaired the meeting.
Land Secretary Mostafizur Rahman and senior officials of the Land Ministry and aspiring agencies were present at the meeting.
According to ministry officials, the committee has the authority to approve proposals for land acquisition up to 50 bighas. In case of requirement of more, the approval of the Prime Minister is required.
Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said availability of land has been steadily declining due to the increase of multifaceted use of land along with the country's economic development. Sustainable and efficient use of land is required to prevent wastage of valuable land. Otherwise, it will be difficult to find ideal land for urgent development or service projects.
He said the Prime Minister has given strict instruction to ensure efficient use of land. Therefore, the ministry has already issued a circular on the policy decision not to acquire crop lands grow two or three crops every year as part of protection of agricultural land.
The Prime Minister has directed to construct offices or residences of government, semi-government and autonomous organizations at same multi-storey building to accommodate all offices under a same ministry in one place instead of separate buildings. The instruction was also given for all districts and upazila level authorities for constructing one or more multi-storey buildings in clusters.
The minister said that sustainable and efficient use will save lands as well as reduce the movement of people to the government services. The suffering of the people will also be reduced to a great extent.
The Land Ministry provides land acquisition services for immediate needs and development activities in the public interest. Following the recommendation of the District Land Allocation Committee on the request of prospective organizations, the land acquisition services are given in a short period following the Land Acquisition Ordinance.


