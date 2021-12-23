Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 December, 2021, 6:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

No mountain high enough: Study finds plastic in ‘clean’ air

Published : Thursday, 23 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127

PARIS, Dec 22: From Mount Everest to the Mariana Trench, microplastics are everywhere - even high in the Earth's troposphere where wind speeds allow them to travel vast distances, a study showed Tuesday.
Microplastics are tiny fragments -- measuring less than 5 millimetres -- that come from packaging, clothing, vehicles and other sources and have been detected on land, in water and in the air.
Scientists from the French national research institute CNRS sampled air 2,877 metres above sea level at the Pic du Midi Observatory in the French Pyrenees, a so-called "clean station" because of the limited influence exerted on it by the local climate and environment.
There they tested 10,000 cubic metres of air per week between June and October of 2017 and found all samples contained microplastics.
Using weather data they calculated the trajectories of different air masses preceding each sample and discovered sources as far away as North Africa and North America.
The study's main author Steve Allen of Dalhousie University in Canada told AFP that the particles were able to travel such distances because they were able to reach great altitudes. "Once it hits the troposphere, it's like a superfast highway," he said.  The research also points to microplastic sources in the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean. "The marine source is the most interesting," Allen said. "Plastic leaving the ocean into the air that high -- it shows there is no eventual sink for this plastic," he said.  "It's just moving around and around in an indefinite cycle."
While the amounts of miroplastics in the samples at the Pic du Midi don't pose a health risk, study co-author Deonie Allen notes that the particles are small enough for humans to breathe in. And she says their presence in a zone thought to be protected and far from pollution sources should give pause.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day programme at Tungipara
Build high-rise buildings to save lands: Land Minister
UN Security Council adopts resolution to ease Afghan aid
No mountain high enough: Study finds plastic in ‘clean’ air
Anisul stresses on mass awareness to end violence against women
Husband remanded for third time
A delegation led by Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad) President Hasanul Haq Inu
Post re-survey land acquisition to charge CPA Tk 88cr more


Latest News
China bans entry of 4 US officials
Japan to provide $27.21m to Bangladesh
Six-team Bangabandhu BPL kicks off on January 21
Six expatriate Bangladeshis, one organisation got 'Remittance Award'
Switzerland to invest Tk 1,100cr for LDC graduation, resilience
US thinks about reversal of virus-linked travel ban on African nations
Student crushed under train in Bogura
Mahmoud Abbas calls on Israel to revive stalled Mideast peace process
Elderly man killed in Chapainawabganj road accident
Married, pregnant students to reside in halls: DU
Most Read News
Two Bangladeshis killed in South Africa road accident
Dozens feared missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine
Biden: US 'prepared' for Omicron as Israel calls for 4th COVID shots
SK Sinha graft case: Two acquitted accused asked to surrender
Iran's Guard fires cruise missiles in military exercise
Trump sues New York attorney general to block fraud probe
Freedom fighter murdered by three men in Keraniganj
JnU student found hanging at Hatirjheel house
Dinajpur shivering in cold as 9.3˚C tempareture recorded
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing on C'nawabganaj border
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft