Thursday, 23 December, 2021, 6:15 AM
Anisul stresses on mass awareness to end violence against women

Published : Thursday, 23 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
Staff Correspondent

Law Minister Anisul Haque said that the implementation of law is not enough to prevent torture and violence against women, rather mass awareness is needed to stop such act.
He made this comment as chief guest at a programme on 'Activities to Prevent Tortures and Violence against Women' organished by Dhaka North City Corporation in front of Judge Shahabuddin Park in Gulshan on Wednesday.
He suggested that besides various government activities, the non government organizations should extend their hands to arrange mass awareness.
Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam presided over the event where MP Naheed Ezaher Khan, Imran Ahmed from Shakti Foundation, Mirza Mohamad Selim and others spoke at the programme.
However, referring to the present status of the social structure, he also noted that our society is based on patriarchal power and therefore it is the men who always try to control over women. "Such act is unexpected because being a human being men and women should be equally treated," he said.
Adding more, he also noted that new laws are being enacted and is also implemented to ensure women's right and to protect women as well.  
Talking about government's priority and goal, the minister said that the ruling government wants to see women living in the society with their dignity and rights.
He also ensured that at present government is working uninterruptedly to prevent violence and torture against women.






