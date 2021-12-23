Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 December, 2021, 6:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

DU Female Student’s Death

Husband remanded for third time

Published : Thursday, 23 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Court Correspondent

A  Dhaka court on Wednesday placed Iftekhar Abedin on a two-day fresh remand in the third phase in a case filed over the death of his wife Elma Chowdhury Meghla.
Elma, a final year student of the Department of Dance at Dhaka University, was allegedly tortured to death at her in-laws' residence in Dhaka's Banani on December 14.
Metropolitan Magistrate Arafatul Rakib passed the order after Md Salauddin Mollah, sub-inspector of Banani Police Station, also the investigation officer of the case, produced Iftekhar before it with a three-day remand prayer.
Iftekhar was produced before it on completion of his five-day remand in two phases in the case.
In the remand prayer, the IO said the accused gave important information about the killing which was being verified. On the other hand, he did not disclose whereabouts of the two fugitive accused.
Defence submitted a petition seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer, saying that their client was implicated in the case to harass him.
Upon hearing both the sides, the magistrate turned down the defence plea and placed him on remand.
On December 14 Iftekhar was arrested after Elma's father Saiful Islam filed a case against him and his parents.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day programme at Tungipara
Build high-rise buildings to save lands: Land Minister
UN Security Council adopts resolution to ease Afghan aid
No mountain high enough: Study finds plastic in ‘clean’ air
Anisul stresses on mass awareness to end violence against women
Husband remanded for third time
A delegation led by Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad) President Hasanul Haq Inu
Post re-survey land acquisition to charge CPA Tk 88cr more


Latest News
China bans entry of 4 US officials
Japan to provide $27.21m to Bangladesh
Six-team Bangabandhu BPL kicks off on January 21
Six expatriate Bangladeshis, one organisation got 'Remittance Award'
Switzerland to invest Tk 1,100cr for LDC graduation, resilience
US thinks about reversal of virus-linked travel ban on African nations
Student crushed under train in Bogura
Mahmoud Abbas calls on Israel to revive stalled Mideast peace process
Elderly man killed in Chapainawabganj road accident
Married, pregnant students to reside in halls: DU
Most Read News
Two Bangladeshis killed in South Africa road accident
Dozens feared missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine
Biden: US 'prepared' for Omicron as Israel calls for 4th COVID shots
SK Sinha graft case: Two acquitted accused asked to surrender
Iran's Guard fires cruise missiles in military exercise
Trump sues New York attorney general to block fraud probe
Freedom fighter murdered by three men in Keraniganj
JnU student found hanging at Hatirjheel house
Dinajpur shivering in cold as 9.3˚C tempareture recorded
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing on C'nawabganaj border
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft