Husband remanded for third time

A Dhaka court on Wednesday placed Iftekhar Abedin on a two-day fresh remand in the third phase in a case filed over the death of his wife Elma Chowdhury Meghla.

Elma, a final year student of the Department of Dance at Dhaka University, was allegedly tortured to death at her in-laws' residence in Dhaka's Banani on December 14.

Metropolitan Magistrate Arafatul Rakib passed the order after Md Salauddin Mollah, sub-inspector of Banani Police Station, also the investigation officer of the case, produced Iftekhar before it with a three-day remand prayer.

Iftekhar was produced before it on completion of his five-day remand in two phases in the case.

In the remand prayer, the IO said the accused gave important information about the killing which was being verified. On the other hand, he did not disclose whereabouts of the two fugitive accused.

Defence submitted a petition seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer, saying that their client was implicated in the case to harass him.

Upon hearing both the sides, the magistrate turned down the defence plea and placed him on remand.

On December 14 Iftekhar was arrested after Elma's father Saiful Islam filed a case against him and his parents.









