Matarbari Deep Sea Port

Post re-survey land acquisition to charge CPA Tk 88cr more

Published : Thursday, 23 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 22: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) will have to pay an additional cost of taka 88 crore for delay in land acquisition of 283 acres for the first phase of Matarbari Deep sea port at Moheshkhali under Cox's Bazar district. The total cost of the land have now increased to taka 162.50 crore.
Meanwhile, the land acquisition department of Cox's Bazar district administration have already completed the re-survey of the land after the directives of the Prime Minister's office.
According to Cox's Bazar district administration sources, they have submitted the report of re-survey in the second week of the current month as per directive of the higher authorities.
According to CPA sources, in the first phase, a total of 283 acres of land will be acquired. For this reason, the Cox's Bazar district administration and the CPA had completed the survey which cost taka 75 crore.  Accordingly, the CPA had paid an amount of taka 75 crores to the Cox's Bazar district administration in the past year.
CPA sources said, they had completed the process of acquiring of 1225 acres of land for construction of the proposed Matarbari deep sea port at Moheshkhali.
In the first phase, a total of 2283 acres of land will be acquired.
Accordingly, the CPA had paid an amount of taka 75 crores to the Cox's Bazar district administration in the past year.
CPA sources alleged that the Cox's Bazar district administrations had delayed the acquisition process. In the meantime, some owners of land had appealed that the authority had surveyed their land as an agricultural land which is a salt field now.
Sources said that the concerned surveyors completed the field book mentioning that all the lands are agricultural land. After a few days the land owners demanded that their lands are salt fields as those are remaining adjacent to the sea where the sea water can easily enter.  So, it is easy to claim that their lands are salt field. The value of the salt field is more than those of arable land.
According to concerned sources, almost all lands have been resurveyed as salt field and shrimp land. So, the costs of the land have increased substantially.
Following the complaint of the land owner, the Land Ministry held a meeting on November 28 and directed the Cox's Bazar district authorities to hand over the required land for Matarbari Deep sea port and the Super critical Coal based power plant at Matarbari under Moheshkhali Upazila by December 15 next.
Accordingly, the Cox's Bazar district administrations had completed their survey and submitted it to the Principal secretary of Prime Minister, Land Secretary, Shipping Secretary and the Chairman of CPA.
It may be mentioned that total of 1225 acres of land have been allocated in Moheshkhali's Matarbari and Dhalghata Unions for the project. A coal jetty, a storage yard and an ash pond will be constructed for the power plant. JICA has agreed to finance the project. According to CPA sources, JICA will invest more than 500 million US Dollar in the proposed deep sea port.  In the proposed deep sea port, the mother vessels of nearly with 16 metre draft will be able to take berth.  Currently in the Chattogram Port jetties, the vessels with only 9 metre draft can take berth.
The container vessel with only 2000 TEUs of container can take berth in CPA jetties. In the proposed deep sea port, the vessels carrying 8000 TEUs of container will take berth.
According to reliable sources, JICA is agreed to finace nearly 500 million US Dollar for the project. With the completion of the construction of the first phase by 2024, the works of the second phase will begin.


