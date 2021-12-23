Video
Home Back Page

Dialogue With President

Jasod presents outlines of EC formation, doesn’t name names

Inu presses for laws on EC, search committee

Published : Thursday, 23 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161
Staff Correspondent

The Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasod) thinks that it is necessary to put an end to all debates about the electoral system by enacting specific laws for the formation of Election Commission, including giving a definite and permanent structure to the process of formation of search committees.
At the same time, although Jasad has not proposed any name for the search committee to form a new Election Commission but the party has proposed to President Md Abdul Hamid to form a search committee comprising the officials of constitutional bodies.
A delegation of Jasod led by its President Hasanul Huq Inu on Wednesday joined more than an hour long dialogue with President Md Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban. The dialogue began at 4:00pm.
While talking to journalists after coming out of Bangabhaban Inu said, "We have clearly told the President to appoint a search committee which will be comprised of judges from the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, Comptroller and Auditor General, Public Service Commission Chairman. Because of it, we didn't feel the necessity to propose any name from Jasod."
"We also didn't propose any name for a woman and a professor who are supposed to be included in the search committee. We believe that the President will appoint these two members," he added.
Inu also said the party's delegation requested the President to advise the government to enact a law to appoint the chief election commissioner and other commissioners.
Earlier at 3:00pm, a six-member delegation led by Jasod President Hasanul Huq Inu went to Bangabhaban to join the dialogue with President Md Abdul Hamid.
The delegation included Jasod General Secretary Shirin Akter, Executive President Rabiul Alam, standing committee Members Mir Hosayn Akhter, Mosharraf Hossain and Rezaul Karim Tansen.
The dialogue with the President for formation of a search committee for a new Election Commission and its commissioners began on Monday with Jatiya Party, main opposition political party in parliament.


