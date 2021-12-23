President’s move to talk with political parties hailed

As many as 37 eminent citizens in a statement on Wednesday praised President M Abdul Hamid's move for dialogues with political parties over the formation of a new Election Commission (EC).

In a joint statement, the eminent citizens said, "The President has taken the initiative to hold dialogues with the registered political parties of the country, which we consider timely and urgent in the current context of the country."

Dhaka University Emeritus Professor Dr Serajul Islam Chowdhury, member of the constitution drafting committee and former minister Barrister Amir-ul-Islam, former Bangladesh Bank auditor general and former caretaker government advisor M Hafizuddin Khan, former Election Commissioner Dr M Shakhawat Hossain, former Supreme Court Judge Abdul Matin, Human Rights activist Dr Hamida Hossain, former Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed and former Cabinet Secretary Ali Imam Majumder, among others, signed the statement.

They also lauded the economic progress of Bangladesh achieved in some indices.

However, their statement noted Bangladesh is falling behind when it comes to issues like elections, accountability, law enforcement, freedom of speech and assembly rights, among others.

The rate of inequality is also increasing alarmingly. The declining quality of education and health care is now undeniable. Beyond that, another major cause for concern is the deterioration of tolerance in our politics, the statement read.











