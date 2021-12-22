Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 December, 2021, 7:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Another C-19 death, 291 new cases

Published : Wednesday, 22 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed a single death due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday. The death tally stands at 28,051. During the time, 291 new cases were detected, bringing the number of cases to 1,581,634.   
Besides, 264 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the total number of recovery to 1,546,071 and overall recovery rate at 97.75, according to a press
    release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of 1.39 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 13.99 per cent and the death rate at 1.76 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 848 labs across the country tested 20,909 samples.
The deceased was a man, aged between 61 and 70 years.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,914 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,087 were women.
Around 67.13 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 43.59 million have taken both doses.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.
The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.3 million lives and infected over 271 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 243 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WHO sounds warning over fast-spreading Omicron
Another C-19 death, 291 new cases
Slab casting of first tube likely to end this month
US population growth at lowest rate in pandemic’s 1st year
AL invites applications from UP chairman candidates
Two Avijit killers hiding abroad: Home Minister  
Madagascar minister swims 12 hrs to shore after copter crash
Govt bans outdoor programmes on X-Mass Day, 31st night 


Latest News
Govt welcomes US rewards for info on fugitive convicts: Momen
SAFF U-19 final: Bangladesh face India on Wednesday
Helicopter crashes in Madagascar, minister swims 12 hours to shore
JP wants party's secretary general's wife as EC
Unidentified man's body recovered in Narayanganj
Khaleda's treatment abroad: HC likely to hear petition Wednesday
Govt advises to scale down Christmas, New Year celebrations
17 die, 60 missing in Madagascar shipwreck
EC dialogue: BNP neither gets invitation nor makes any decision
Akram Khan set to resign from BCB post, says wife
Most Read News
London cancels New Year event over COVID surge
DU student expelled from hall for torturing junior
Malaysia's labour abuse allegations a risk to export growth
WHO: Omicron spreading and infecting the vaccinated
US reports first omicron death
Helicopter crashes in Madagascar, minister swims 12 hours to shore
'Want justice for my slain daughter': Meghla's father
People’s governance in whole-process of Chinese government: An analysis
Unidentified man's body recovered in Narayanganj
Cold wave likely to subside from Tuesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft