Slab casting of first tube likely to end this month

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 21: Slab casting of the first tube of two tubes Bangabandhu Tunnel under the river Karnaphuli will be completed by the current month.

Harunur Rashid Chowdhury, Project director of Bangabandhu Tunnel told the Daily Observer that slab casting of over 2,400 metres of 2,450- metre long first tube have so far been completed. The rest 50 metres will be completed during this month. So, slab casting of the first tube will be completed by the current year.

Harunur Rashid hoped that the slab casting of the second tube of the tunnel is expected to begin from January next, the beginning of the new year of 2022.

The boring works of the second tube of the Bangabandhu Tunnel have been completed in October 10 last.

But with the dynamic step of the authority concerned, the works of the Tunnel have been progressing fast amid pandemic.

Project Director claimed that the works of the project have been continuing smoothly amid COVID pandemic and lock down.

He said, "The infrastructural works of two-lane of the first tube have been going smoothly to make it usable for traffic movement."

Harunur Rashid Chowdhury said, "We have

been trying to open the First ever tunnel of the country on December in 2022 next."

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader formally opened the boring works of Second Tube of Bangabandhu Tunnel under Karnaphuli River through Video conference from his official residence on December 12 last year.

The Boring works of the second tube started from Anoawra end which had concluded at Patenga end.

Within ten months, the boring works of the second tube have been completed.

The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the boring works of the first tube on February 24 in 2019 last.

The two tubes of the tunnel stretch 2,450 meters each.

The two tubes comprised of four lanes and each tube measures 35 feet wide and 16 feet high. Bangladesh Bridge Authority is constructing the 3.5- kilometer long country's first-ever four-lane Bangabandhu tunnel under Karnaphuli River with an approach road of 4.89 kilometers alongside 740- meter bridge linking the main port city with southern regions of Chattogram.

The tunnel is being built at a cost of Taka 9,880 crore to turn Chattogram into 'One City Two Towns'.

It will cut the road distance between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, apart from easing the traffic on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway entering the port city to go to other parts of Chattogram division.







