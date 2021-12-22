AL invites applications from UP chairman candidates

The ruling Awami League has called upon the Chairman aspirants to collect party nomination forms to contest in the 219 Union Parishad (UP) elections in the sixth phase, final phase, scheduled for January 31 next year.

The information was

given in a press release signed by the party's office secretary Biplob Barua on Tuesday.

Candidates interested in getting party nomination in the sixth phase of UP elections oganised by the Election Commission will be able to collect and submit party nomination papers from December 23 to December 25 from AL President's Dhanmondi political office, according to the press release.

It further said the candidates should collect and submit the application form in accordance with proper hygiene rules and without any kind of public meeting by the candidate himself or through a qualified representative of the candidate.

At the time of collecting the application form, photocopy of the national identity card of the candidate must be brought along.











