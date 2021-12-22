Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 December, 2021, 7:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Govt bans outdoor programmes on X-Mass Day, 31st night 

Published : Wednesday, 22 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Staff Correspondent

 

The government has imposed a ban on outdoor programmes on Christmas Day and the 31st night celebrations.
The Christmas on December 25 and 31st night to be observed to welcome the New Year 2022 will be held in a restricted manner like the previous year. The government will not allow any outdoor programmes on the occasions of the two festivals of the Christian community.
The Home Ministry has informed all relevant authorities to take necessary measures in this regard, according to the Ministry officials. Ministry's Public Security Division's Deputy Secretary Shahe Elid Mainul Ameen signed the letter.
The decision of continuing the restriction on the outdoor programmes was taken in an inter-ministerial meeting of the Home Ministry held recently considering the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and fresh spreading of the new variant 'Omicron' of the virus globally.
Omicron infection has already been reported in the country recently.
Last year, the Home Ministry had also issued similar letter          restricting the
    outdoor programmes for the same reason.
According to Home Ministry officials, the letter was forwarded to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), all divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners (DC), commissioners of all metropolitan polices, deputy inspectors general (DIGs) of all ranges, superintendents of police (SPs) and president and general secretary of Bangladesh Christian Association.
In the letter, the Home Ministry said it would be logical to organize limited scale indoor programmes to celebrate the festivals of Christmas and New Year following the health guidelines strictly instead of arranging huge gathering at outdoors during the period of pandemic.
The letter also mentioned that the authorities will ensure limited scale programmes holding meetings with the field level authorities of divisions, metropolitan cities, districts and upazilas.
Though the death and infection rates in Bangladesh declined now-a-days, the decision of restricted programmes was taken, so that the Omicron variant of Coronavirus cannot spread in the country. It's one of the pre-cautionary measures that the government has taken to save the population of the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WHO sounds warning over fast-spreading Omicron
Another C-19 death, 291 new cases
Slab casting of first tube likely to end this month
US population growth at lowest rate in pandemic’s 1st year
AL invites applications from UP chairman candidates
Two Avijit killers hiding abroad: Home Minister  
Madagascar minister swims 12 hrs to shore after copter crash
Govt bans outdoor programmes on X-Mass Day, 31st night 


Latest News
Govt welcomes US rewards for info on fugitive convicts: Momen
SAFF U-19 final: Bangladesh face India on Wednesday
Helicopter crashes in Madagascar, minister swims 12 hours to shore
JP wants party's secretary general's wife as EC
Unidentified man's body recovered in Narayanganj
Khaleda's treatment abroad: HC likely to hear petition Wednesday
Govt advises to scale down Christmas, New Year celebrations
17 die, 60 missing in Madagascar shipwreck
EC dialogue: BNP neither gets invitation nor makes any decision
Akram Khan set to resign from BCB post, says wife
Most Read News
London cancels New Year event over COVID surge
DU student expelled from hall for torturing junior
Malaysia's labour abuse allegations a risk to export growth
WHO: Omicron spreading and infecting the vaccinated
US reports first omicron death
Helicopter crashes in Madagascar, minister swims 12 hours to shore
'Want justice for my slain daughter': Meghla's father
People’s governance in whole-process of Chinese government: An analysis
Unidentified man's body recovered in Narayanganj
Cold wave likely to subside from Tuesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft