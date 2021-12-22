Govt bans outdoor programmes on X-Mass Day, 31st night 





The government has imposed a ban on outdoor programmes on Christmas Day and the 31st night celebrations.

The Christmas on December 25 and 31st night to be observed to welcome the New Year 2022 will be held in a restricted manner like the previous year. The government will not allow any outdoor programmes on the occasions of the two festivals of the Christian community.

The Home Ministry has informed all relevant authorities to take necessary measures in this regard, according to the Ministry officials. Ministry's Public Security Division's Deputy Secretary Shahe Elid Mainul Ameen signed the letter.

The decision of continuing the restriction on the outdoor programmes was taken in an inter-ministerial meeting of the Home Ministry held recently considering the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and fresh spreading of the new variant 'Omicron' of the virus globally.

Omicron infection has already been reported in the country recently.

Last year, the Home Ministry had also issued similar letter restricting the

outdoor programmes for the same reason.

According to Home Ministry officials, the letter was forwarded to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), all divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners (DC), commissioners of all metropolitan polices, deputy inspectors general (DIGs) of all ranges, superintendents of police (SPs) and president and general secretary of Bangladesh Christian Association.

In the letter, the Home Ministry said it would be logical to organize limited scale indoor programmes to celebrate the festivals of Christmas and New Year following the health guidelines strictly instead of arranging huge gathering at outdoors during the period of pandemic.

The letter also mentioned that the authorities will ensure limited scale programmes holding meetings with the field level authorities of divisions, metropolitan cities, districts and upazilas.

Though the death and infection rates in Bangladesh declined now-a-days, the decision of restricted programmes was taken, so that the Omicron variant of Coronavirus cannot spread in the country. It's one of the pre-cautionary measures that the government has taken to save the population of the country.









