Sending workers to Malaysia likely to start next month: Minister

Sending Bangladeshi workers to Malaysia may start in January next year, hoped Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed on Tuesday. Expenses of a Bangladeshi migrant intending to get an overseas employment there might not exceed more than Tk one lakh, he said.

He also urged all intending migrants not to communicate or deal with any one or pay money in advance as the migrants would be selected from the Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry database. The Malaysian employers will bear most of the expenses for hiring a migrant from Bangladesh.

He said this while briefing media at his Eskaton office in Dhaka after returning the country about the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on Sunday between the two countries for recruiting Bangladeshi migrants to the country.

With the approval of Malaysian government, the agreement was signed in Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia. Malaysian Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan and Bangladeshi Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmad signed the MoU on behalf of their respective government.

Imran said with the signing of the deal, the Malaysian market has

finally reopened for Bangladeshis after more than three years.

"No matter what was the previous amount of migration fees for Malaysia, it would be reduced this time as most expenses of a migrants will be paid by the employers. Earlier, the migrants had to pay the plane fares, but it would be paid by the employers this time," he said, adding, "The migrants will have to pay the service charge of Bangladesh recruiting agents. It wouldn't be more than the salaries for three months. The employers will pay the charges of Malaysian part."

He said that the employers will bear the expenses of hiring local recruiting agencies for the process, plane fares of the migrants, accommodation facilities and ensuring employment. They will also bear the expenses of repatriation of the migrants.

"The expenses of immigration fees, visa fees, physical test fees, insurance fees, Covid 19 test fees and quarantine for Bangladeshi migrants will also be paid by the employers. They will ensure standard accommodation, insurance and health services facilities and welfare of the workers," he added.

In accordance with the existing Migration Law, the government has authority to fix migration fees and charges. It would be fixed following the law and the agreement signed between the countries, he added.

Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Secretary Dr Ahmed Munirus Salehin and Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) Director General Shahidul Alam, among others, were present during the programme.

According to the MoU, Malaysian government will hire Bangladeshi workers in several sectors including tree plantation, gardening, agriculture, production, mining, construction and domestic services.

After a three years effort to reopen the market for Bangladeshis, Imran Ahmed on December 11 gave the good news of reopening Malaysian job market for Bangladeshis by the year-end. Earlier in 2018, Malaysian government led by Mahathir Mohammad suspended recruiting Bangladeshi workers raising allegations of human trafficking and higher migration charges.

Malaysia is one of the most popular destinations for Bangladeshi workers. As many as 10,57,223 Bangladeshis have found jobs in Malaysia between 1976 and November, 2019, according to the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET).

Manpower export to Malaysia has remained suspended since 2018. During the year of suspension, 1,75,927 Bangladesh migrants were employed to the country. During the period of closure (from 2019 to 2021), a total of 694 Bangladeshis got job there from their own sources.

The Malaysian government was urged to involve local 1,040 registered foreign worker recruitment agencies to act as intermediaries and expedite the entry of foreign workers into the country.

More than 1,800 Bangladeshi legal recruiting agents may get chance to send migrants this time.







