TikTok to work with BD to stop rumours

Social networking platform TikTok will work with Bangladesh government to prevent rumours, propaganda, teen gang's culture, criminal activities, human trafficking and pornography types of stuff for the development of Bangladesh.

Recently teenager gangs are getting involved in criminal activities using the social networking platform TickTok. Human trafficking is also happening by using this popular social networking platform. Pornography too is spreading.

Even President of Bangladesh Md Abdul Hamid himself expressed concern over the issue marking the 'Human Rights Day-2021' on 10 December.

In such a situation, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, advised all to operate this global platform in parallel with the cultural heritage of Bangladesh and to be vigilant about criminals.

He made the suggestion in an exchange of views with South Asia's Public Policy Manager of Tiktok, Prachi Bhuchar in the official conference room of the ICT Tower in the capital's Agargaon on Tuesday.

During the meeting in the morning, the TikTok authorities reached an

agreement to work together with Bangladesh to ensure that no user can spread rumors and propaganda using the power of social media.

According to sources, the meeting also discussed how the ICT department will work with TikTok on behalf of the Bangladesh government. Besides a2i policy adviser Anir Chowdhury also discussed this at the meeting.

TikTok Bangladesh presented a PowerPoint presentation on behalf of the delegation. The meeting also presented the latest H12021 Content Removal Request Report and the content removal requests received from various government agencies as part of the steps taken to safeguard the platform and maintain its credibility.





