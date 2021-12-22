Video
Follow health rules, no plan for lockdown: Zahid

Published : Wednesday, 22 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that the government does not want to impose lockdown in the country even though lockdown has been imposed in many European countries as Covid-19 infections is increasing due to the new variant Omicron.
The Health Minister came up with the remark at a meeting at the Secretariat in the capital on Tuesday.
Zahid Maleque said, "Health rules have to be followed. If we want to be safe from the coronavirus, we have to follow the hygiene rules. Many countries in Europe have imposed lockdown. We do not want lockdown in our country."
"Coronavirus infection is likely to increase if people do not wear masks in various tourist spots including Cox's Bazar. People are crowding in different places without wearing masks. People are not wearing masks even in political rallies. There is a risk of increasing the virus cases," he added.
Regarding the Omicron
    variant, he said, "We are focused on the work that needs to be done to prevent the new variant. The Health Ministry has directed to the deputy commissioners and civil surgeons to ensure that people across the country abide by the health rules as before. Arrangements for screening at airports have been strengthened. Arrangements for antigen tests have been made. The same arrangement has been made in the border areas. Genome sequencing is being done in hospitals where there are more patients. Omicron can be detected if it is present in someone's body."
Zahid Maleque further said, "The 'Shurokkha' app is being updated to administer booster dose of coronavirus vaccine to everyone. People over 60 years of age and front liners will be able to get vaccine with the vaccination card. At the end of this month, it will start through the apps like the previous ones. Now the ICT Ministry is working on it."
The Health Minister also said that so far, the first dose of corona vaccine has been administrated to six crore people and the second dose to four crore people in the country. The vaccine has a big role to play in controlling the deadly virus.
"Bangladesh has been an example of success in controlling Covid-19. Now that the infection rate has subsided, it needs to be contained. All hospitals now have oxygen support," he added.
The Health Minister also said, "Bangladesh will have an agreement with the Maldives's government. As a result, they will take doctors and nurses from Bangladesh."


