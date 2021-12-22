Video
Wednesday, 22 December, 2021
3 buildings tilt in Ctg for canal digging

Published : Wednesday, 22 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, 21 Dec: Three buildings tilted in Sadarghat area of the port city due to digging of canals for the water-logging removal project on Monday.
The buildings were constructed just on the bank of the canals.
Hasan bin Shams, Chief Engineer of Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) told the Daily Observer that any structures should be built at least 15 feet away from the canal.
But those buildings were constructed just on the bank of the canal which was a crime, Hasan said.
Moreover, Bangladesh Army working for water-logging removal project had asked the owners of the buildings built within 15 feet of the canal to demolish their establishments.
Hasan claimed that those owners had not only violated the rules of the CDA they also defied the Army directive.
CDA Chief Engineer said legal actions would be taken against the building owners.
Meanwhile, a team of CDA visited the tilted buildings on Tuesday. The law enforcers removed the residents of those buildings to safer places.
Meanwhile, CDA has taken a step to acquire land on the banks of 14 canals of the city for Chattogram water-logging removal project.
    The project authorities asked the CDA to acquire the land from the both banks of those canals selected for digging and widening them to remove water-logging from the city.
Accordingly, CDA sent a proposal to the Deputy Commissioner's office to take a step to acquire over 13 acres of land from the banks of 14 canals of the city.
According to DC office sources, the department concerned has already started their activities to acquire land for the water-logging removal project.
The CDA has estimated an amount of Tk 1700 crore for the 14 canals.  But the project authorities had selected 22 canals out of the total 36 canals of the city.
CDA sources said, the total cost for the 22 canals had been estimated at Tk 3000 crore.
The 14 canals for the first phase include Hijra Khal, Feeringhi Bazar Khal, Tekpara Khal, Kalabagicha Khal, Mariambibi Khal, Sheetaljharna Khal, Tripura Khal, Rampura Khal, Nasirkhal, Chaktai Khal, Birjakhal, Rajakhali 1 and 2.
The Project Director Shah Ali said acquisition of land from the both sides of several canals hampered the speedy implementation.
Meanwhile, a high-powered committee has been constituted with the Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram as the President to coordinate and monitor the ongoing three projects on the removal of water-logging problem in June.


