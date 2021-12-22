

PM flies to Maldives today

A special VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her entourage will depart from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka around 12 noon.

On December 23, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be formally received by

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih at the Presidential Palace while a guard of honor will be accorded to the Bangladesh's head of the government.

The Prime Minister will address the parliament of Maldives on 23 December.

On the same day, the Bangladesh premier will hold a bilateral meeting with the Maldivian President. A joint statement will be issued between the two countries while the two leaders will jointly appear in front of the media.

During the visit, four instruments including two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are likely to be signed on December 23.

The four proposed deeds are - Agreement on Avoidance of Double Taxation and Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to Taxes on Income, Agreement on the Transfer of Prisoners, MoU in the areas of Health Care and Medical Sciences between Bangladesh and Maldives (renewal) and MoU between Bangladesh and Maldives on Cooperation in the Area of youth and Sports Development.

Besides, the MoU on Recruitment of Qualified Health Professionals between Bangladesh and the Maldives will be renewed.

"The Maldives and Bangladesh have been enjoying close cooperation in a number of sectors including fisheries, human resources and education. The visit and the high-level exchanges are expected to boost the existing ties and further solidify the bilateral ties between both countries," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said at a briefing recently.

During the visit, the Bangladesh will gift 13 military vehicles to the Maldives as a token of friendship between the two south Asian nations.

After the meeting, the officials concerned of the two countries will sign the instruments in the presence of the Bangladesh Prime Minister and the Maldivian President.

During the visit, Maldivian Vice President Faisal Naseem, Speaker of the People's Majlis, Maldivian National Parliament, Mohammed Nasheed, and Chief Justice Uz Ahmed Muthasim Adnan are expected to pay courtesy call on the Bangladesh premier in the Meeting Room of Hotel Jen, Male.

In the evening, Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to attend a state banquet to be hosted by the Maldivian President and the country's First Lady in her honor.

On December 24, the Prime Minister will join virtually a community reception accorded by the Bangladeshi expatriates in Male.

The premier is scheduled to reach Dhaka on December 27 afternoon.

The Foreign Minister said the Maldivian government had taken initiatives to conduct registration for all undocumented Bangladeshi migrant workers there to make their stay legalized.

Momen said the Maldivian government had informed that the island country, which heavily depends on tourism, is planning to build resorts on its 60 more islands that will create a huge job opportunity for the Bangladeshi workforce.

Regarding the connectivity, the Foreign Minister said, the direct air connectivity with Maldives had already been established by private carrier US-Bangla while the state-run Biman Bangladesh airlines is likely to start flight operation between Dhaka and Male soon.











