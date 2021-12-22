Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 December, 2021, 7:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM flies to Maldives today

Published : Wednesday, 22 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166
Diplomatic Correspondent

PM flies to Maldives today

PM flies to Maldives today

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave Dhaka today (Wednesday) for the Maldives on a two-day official visit at the invitation of Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.
A special VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her entourage will depart from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka around 12 noon.
On December 23, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be formally received by
    Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih at the Presidential Palace while a guard of honor will be accorded to the Bangladesh's head of the government.
The Prime Minister will address the parliament of Maldives on 23 December.
On the same day, the Bangladesh premier will hold a bilateral meeting with the Maldivian President. A joint statement will be issued between the two countries while the two leaders will jointly appear in front of the media.
During the visit, four instruments including two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are likely to be signed on December 23.
The four proposed deeds are - Agreement on Avoidance of Double Taxation and Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to Taxes on Income, Agreement on the Transfer of Prisoners, MoU in the areas of Health Care and Medical Sciences between Bangladesh and Maldives (renewal) and MoU between Bangladesh and Maldives on Cooperation in the Area of youth and Sports Development.
Besides, the MoU on Recruitment of Qualified Health Professionals between Bangladesh and the Maldives will be renewed.
"The Maldives and Bangladesh have been enjoying close cooperation in a number of sectors including fisheries, human resources and education. The visit and the high-level exchanges are expected to boost the existing ties and further solidify the bilateral ties between both countries," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said at a briefing recently.
During the visit, the Bangladesh will gift 13 military vehicles to the Maldives as a token of friendship between the two south Asian nations.
After the meeting, the officials concerned of the two countries will sign the instruments in the presence of the Bangladesh Prime Minister and the Maldivian President.
During the visit, Maldivian Vice President Faisal Naseem, Speaker of the People's Majlis, Maldivian National Parliament, Mohammed Nasheed, and Chief Justice Uz Ahmed Muthasim Adnan are expected to pay courtesy call on the Bangladesh premier in the Meeting Room of Hotel Jen, Male.
In the evening, Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to attend a state banquet to be hosted by the Maldivian President and the country's First Lady in her honor.
On December 24, the Prime Minister will join virtually a community reception accorded by the Bangladeshi expatriates in Male.
The premier is scheduled to reach Dhaka on December 27 afternoon.
The Foreign Minister said the Maldivian government had taken initiatives to conduct registration for all undocumented Bangladeshi migrant workers there to make their stay legalized.
Momen said the Maldivian government had informed that the island country, which heavily depends on tourism, is planning to build resorts on its 60 more islands that will create a huge job opportunity for the Bangladeshi workforce.
Regarding the connectivity, the Foreign Minister said, the direct air connectivity with Maldives had already been established by private carrier US-Bangla while the state-run Biman Bangladesh airlines is likely to start flight operation between Dhaka and Male soon.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WHO sounds warning over fast-spreading Omicron
Another C-19 death, 291 new cases
Slab casting of first tube likely to end this month
US population growth at lowest rate in pandemic’s 1st year
AL invites applications from UP chairman candidates
Two Avijit killers hiding abroad: Home Minister  
Madagascar minister swims 12 hrs to shore after copter crash
Govt bans outdoor programmes on X-Mass Day, 31st night 


Latest News
Govt welcomes US rewards for info on fugitive convicts: Momen
SAFF U-19 final: Bangladesh face India on Wednesday
Helicopter crashes in Madagascar, minister swims 12 hours to shore
JP wants party's secretary general's wife as EC
Unidentified man's body recovered in Narayanganj
Khaleda's treatment abroad: HC likely to hear petition Wednesday
Govt advises to scale down Christmas, New Year celebrations
17 die, 60 missing in Madagascar shipwreck
EC dialogue: BNP neither gets invitation nor makes any decision
Akram Khan set to resign from BCB post, says wife
Most Read News
London cancels New Year event over COVID surge
DU student expelled from hall for torturing junior
Malaysia's labour abuse allegations a risk to export growth
WHO: Omicron spreading and infecting the vaccinated
US reports first omicron death
Helicopter crashes in Madagascar, minister swims 12 hours to shore
'Want justice for my slain daughter': Meghla's father
People’s governance in whole-process of Chinese government: An analysis
Unidentified man's body recovered in Narayanganj
Cold wave likely to subside from Tuesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft