DW series on Asian women to premier on local OTT platform

The progressive series 'HER- Women in Asia', produced by German international broadcaster DW is based on the inspiring real-life transformational stories of women from the Asian sub-continent is now streaming exclusively on Bongo BD.

The series, comprising of six 15-minute episodes, features protagonists from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan and Taiwan and portrays the lives and perspectives of diverse Asian women.

Each episode explores a wide range of topics including online dating, beauty, career, mental health and marriage, says a press release.