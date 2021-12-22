Video
Wednesday, 22 December, 2021
Cadet College Club gets new body

Published : Wednesday, 22 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Observer Desk

Shahadat Musharraf Khan (Mukul) and Md Jakaria Habib have been elected as President and General Secretary respectively of Cadet College Club Limited.
The Executive Committee Members were announced the committee at the 19th Annual General Meeting of Cadet College Club Limited on December 11, 2021 at Purbachal premises, says a press release.
The other office bearers are-Prof Dr Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir Vice President, Reyad Hasnain Joint Secretary General Shadhon Kumar Ray Treasurer, Ashfakul Islam (FCC) KBM Saiful Alam (JCC), Maj (Retd) Mohammad Nazmul Islam (MCC), Wazed Feroj (RCC), Md Abdul Mannan (SCC), Md Ziaul Haque Shohash (CCR), Nazrana Chowdhury (BCC), Md Shahriar Mizan (PCC), Rafeza Shaheen (MGCC), Ashraful Amin Talukder (Robin) (CCC) and Brig Gen (Retd) Md Mahbubul Alam.


