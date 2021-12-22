Miscreants vandalise office of Newspaper Hawkers Assoc

Some miscreants on Saturday night allegedly attacked and vandalised the office of Dhaka Newspaper Hawkers Multipurpose Cooperative Society at RAJUK Avenue in the capital.

Sources said, led by Sarwar Hossain, around 20-25 miscreants with arms broke the lock of the office of Dhaka Newspaper Hawkers Multipurpose Cooperative Society at RAJUK Avenue in the capital and beat the doormen and employees of the society.

Besides, they looted about 25,000 rupees and some mobile sets from people.

A case was filed with Motijheel Police Station in this regard. The case mentioned snatching the documents of the association.

President of the Newspaper Hawkers Welfare Multipurpose Cooperative Society SM Noman and Secretary Hazi Mohammad Sahjabuddin issued a statement demanding protection of the newspaper industry from miscreants and rioters and strongly condemning and protesting the incident.







