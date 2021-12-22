Freedom fighter murdered by three men in Keraniganj

KERANIGANJ, Dec 21: A freedom fighter was allegedly killed by three men after his arbitration went against one of them in the Korergaon area of south Keraniganj.

The victim was identified as Shahidullah, 70, a local resident. Four others also sustained minor injuries in the attack.

According to locals and family members, Shahidullah helped settle a dispute on Sunday but the decision went against one of the accused, Ripon.

Subsequently, Ripon and his two accomplices attacked the freedom fighter, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rescued him to Swadesh Hospital in the area. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital as his condition deteriorated where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning.

Officer-in-charge of South Keraniganj police station, Abul Kalam Azad said that a murder case would be registered against the trio. "Efforts are on to arrest them." -UNB







