Shahjalal Islami Bank holds EC meeting

The 819th meeting of the Executive Committee (EC) of ShahjalalIslami Bank Limited (SJIBL) was held recently at the bank's Corporate Head Office maintaining proper hygiene and social distance.

The meeting presided by Dr Anwer Hossain Khan, Chairman of the Executive Committee (EC) of the Bank, the meeting discussed various issue related to investment in different sector.

The Vice-Chairman of the Committee Fakir Akhtaruzzaman participated at this meeting virtually.

Among othersThe Directors of the Bank and member of the Committee Mohiuddin Ahmed, Khandaker Sakib Ahmed, Akkas Uddin Mollah, Engineer Towhidur Rahman, Mohammed Younus and the Chairman of the Board of Directors Sanaullah Shahidwere present as Special Invited Guest. The Managing Director and CEO M. Shahidul Islam and the Company Secretary Md. Abul Bashar were also present in the meeting.