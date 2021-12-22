Video
Wednesday, 22 December, 2021, 7:36 AM
Home Business

Banking Events

Monzur Mofiz takes over charges as ONE Bank MD

Published : Wednesday, 22 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Desk

Md. Monzur Mofiz

Md. Monzur Mofiz has taken over charges as the Managing Director (Current Charge) of ONE Bank Limited effective from Decemebr 9, 2021. He was earlier the Additional Managing Director of the Bank.
Prior to his joining at ONE Bank Limited, he was the Deputy Managing Director and Chief Business Officer of Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd, says a press release.  
His long 28 years of work stint include the role of an Engineer in the Ministry of Education & Sonali Bank Limited and later as a core Banker at AB Bank Limited, the City Bank Limited and Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited. He attended several training programs and workshops at home and abroad.
He completed his B. Sc in Civil Engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering & Technology (BUET) and obtained his MBA Degree from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka.


