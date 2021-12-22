

First Security Islami Bank opens its Barlekha branch

Syed Waseque Md. Ali, Managing Director of the Bank inaugurated the branch, says a press release.

Among others Md. Masudur Rahman Shah, Deputy Managing Director, Haji Abdul Hannan, President, Barlekha Bonik Samity, Kazi Motaher Hossain, Head of Human Resources Division, Foysal Ahmed, Head of Sylhet Zone, Tanvir Hossain Chowdhury, Manager, Barlekha Branch of the Bankalong with other high officials and local elites were present in the occasion. A DoaMahfil was organized in this regard.





The Barlekha Branch of First Security Islami Bank Ltd was inaugurated on Tuesday at Habib Market, Hajiganj Bazar, Barlekha, Moulvi bazar with a view to providing shariah based banking services in a greater extent to its clients.Syed Waseque Md. Ali, Managing Director of the Bank inaugurated the branch, says a press release.Among others Md. Masudur Rahman Shah, Deputy Managing Director, Haji Abdul Hannan, President, Barlekha Bonik Samity, Kazi Motaher Hossain, Head of Human Resources Division, Foysal Ahmed, Head of Sylhet Zone, Tanvir Hossain Chowdhury, Manager, Barlekha Branch of the Bankalong with other high officials and local elites were present in the occasion. A DoaMahfil was organized in this regard.