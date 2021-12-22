‘Country suffering from information blindness’



Distinguished fellow of CPD Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya (2nd from left) flanked by ERF leaders speaking at an event at ERF office in Dhaka on Tuesday.

He said either the government or the concerned authorities could not be able to perceive that information could be a supporting force. "There is also a lack of modern mindset on effectiveness of information towards optimum utilization of limited resources which is also not consistent with the moderate world,"

The country's eminent economist also opined that even such dearth in information and data is also not consistent with the development desire of the country as well as its efforts to ensure recovery from the pandemic, attaining the SDGs by 2030 and thus becoming a prosperous developed country by 2041.

Dr Debapriya, also the member for UN Committee for Development Policy (CDP), made the remarks while addressing a discussion meeting today on the use of financial information and right to information towards ensuring transparency and accountability.

Organized jointly by the Asia Foundation, CPD and the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF), senior research fellow of CPD Towfiqul Islam Khan made the key-note presentation at the meeting held at the ERF office in the capital's Paltan area. Moderated by ERF general secretary SM Rashidul Islam, its executive committee member and former Bureau chief of Reuters Sirajul Islam Qadir gave the welcome remarks.

Dr Debapriya said since Bangladesh is now on the way towards graduation from the LDCs, such country needs to have "trigger indicator" to avail support from the international community if it faces any challenge beyond graduation.

"So, the situation of graduation from the LDCs by Bangladesh has increased the demand for financial information by 100 times. Although the matter is acknowledged verbally, but no such action is still evident," he said.

He said after LDC graduation, sufficient support would not be available if there is no timely supply of full-fledged information. It will also tarnish the image of the country.

The distinguished fellow of CPD said that financial information is the cornerstone of macro economy while there is also a historical importance of information in formulating financial policies. He said whenever there was less demand in the economy, the government then had created demand through boosting expenditure.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the renowned economist said the global production and supply chain was halted which led to the decrease in demand. Under the circumstances, the governments had to increase expenditure, especially to the lagging behind communities, through various support measures.

He said it was a matter of surprise that there was no lack of fund for the government of Bangladesh although there was dearth in funding for various countries of the world. "But, the main problem for Bangladesh was to spend that fund. It was not possible to reach the amounts of the stimulus packages to the targeted Beneficiaries. Although the a2i project helped a lot in digitalization, but it could not help to detect the area-wise infection trend of the pandemic."

In his key-note presentation, Dr Towfiqul Islam Khan said that the necessary data and information for framing budget and determining deficit financing are not available from the different government offices. As a result, Bangladesh is lagging behind day by day in open budget index as the country's score has declined to 36 in 2019 from 56 in 2015. The latest score of the country has stood at 42. This indicates that the position of Bangladesh has downgraded a bit in terms of information.

He alleged that the Finance Division could not often provide necessary information on the income sources of the government in budget, the sector-wise expenditure while there is often confusion in information.

The CPD has been conducting a study in the country on the use of financial information and right to information towards ensuring transparency and accountability. The research paper will be formulated based on the opinions from the researchers, civil society members, public representatives and media personnel.















Distinguished fellow of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya on Tuesday said that "Information Blindness" has been prevailing in the country.He said either the government or the concerned authorities could not be able to perceive that information could be a supporting force. "There is also a lack of modern mindset on effectiveness of information towards optimum utilization of limited resources which is also not consistent with the moderate world,"The country's eminent economist also opined that even such dearth in information and data is also not consistent with the development desire of the country as well as its efforts to ensure recovery from the pandemic, attaining the SDGs by 2030 and thus becoming a prosperous developed country by 2041.Dr Debapriya, also the member for UN Committee for Development Policy (CDP), made the remarks while addressing a discussion meeting today on the use of financial information and right to information towards ensuring transparency and accountability.Organized jointly by the Asia Foundation, CPD and the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF), senior research fellow of CPD Towfiqul Islam Khan made the key-note presentation at the meeting held at the ERF office in the capital's Paltan area. Moderated by ERF general secretary SM Rashidul Islam, its executive committee member and former Bureau chief of Reuters Sirajul Islam Qadir gave the welcome remarks.Dr Debapriya said since Bangladesh is now on the way towards graduation from the LDCs, such country needs to have "trigger indicator" to avail support from the international community if it faces any challenge beyond graduation."So, the situation of graduation from the LDCs by Bangladesh has increased the demand for financial information by 100 times. Although the matter is acknowledged verbally, but no such action is still evident," he said.He said after LDC graduation, sufficient support would not be available if there is no timely supply of full-fledged information. It will also tarnish the image of the country.The distinguished fellow of CPD said that financial information is the cornerstone of macro economy while there is also a historical importance of information in formulating financial policies. He said whenever there was less demand in the economy, the government then had created demand through boosting expenditure.During the COVID-19 pandemic, the renowned economist said the global production and supply chain was halted which led to the decrease in demand. Under the circumstances, the governments had to increase expenditure, especially to the lagging behind communities, through various support measures.He said it was a matter of surprise that there was no lack of fund for the government of Bangladesh although there was dearth in funding for various countries of the world. "But, the main problem for Bangladesh was to spend that fund. It was not possible to reach the amounts of the stimulus packages to the targeted Beneficiaries. Although the a2i project helped a lot in digitalization, but it could not help to detect the area-wise infection trend of the pandemic."In his key-note presentation, Dr Towfiqul Islam Khan said that the necessary data and information for framing budget and determining deficit financing are not available from the different government offices. As a result, Bangladesh is lagging behind day by day in open budget index as the country's score has declined to 36 in 2019 from 56 in 2015. The latest score of the country has stood at 42. This indicates that the position of Bangladesh has downgraded a bit in terms of information.He alleged that the Finance Division could not often provide necessary information on the income sources of the government in budget, the sector-wise expenditure while there is often confusion in information.The CPD has been conducting a study in the country on the use of financial information and right to information towards ensuring transparency and accountability. The research paper will be formulated based on the opinions from the researchers, civil society members, public representatives and media personnel.