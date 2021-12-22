Spain’s Mallorca restricts cruise ship arrivals

MADRID, Dec 21: Spain's Balearic Islands will from 2022 limit the number of cruise ships which can dock in the port of Palma de Mallorca, a first for the popular holiday destination.

A maximum of 518 cruise ships will be allowed to stop in the Mediterranean port next year, compared to the 594 that docked there in 2019 before the pandemic, the archipelago's regional government said late Monday in a statement.

No more than three cruise ships will be allowed to dock on the same day, and only one of them can be a so-called "mega-cruise" ship with a capacity of over 5,000 passengers, it added. AFP



















