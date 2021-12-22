Video
Wednesday, 22 December, 2021, 7:36 AM
Home Business

Sanofi to buy US biotech firm Amunix

Published : Wednesday, 22 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

PARIS, Dec 1: French pharma giant Sanofi said Tuesday it had signed a billion-dollar deal to buy US-based biotech firm Amunix, which develops cancer treatments that enlist the body's immune system.
"Sanofi will acquire Amunix for an upfront payment of approximately $1 billion (890 million euros) and up to $225 million upon achievement of certain future development milestones," the French firm said in a statement. Immuno-oncology firm Amunix is developing cancer therapies based on cytokines -- small proteins that play a role in controlling the immune system -- and T-cells, a type of white blood cell.
Its technology could "precisely tailor-deliver medicines to become active only in tumor tissues while sparing normal tissues," said Sanofi research and development chief John Reed. Its most promising candidate medicine, dubbed AMX-818, is "expected to enter the clinic in early 2022" for trials, according to Sanofi.     AFP


