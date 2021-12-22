GPH Ispat approves 30pc dividend at 15th AGM

The 15th Annual General Meeting of GPH Ispat Limited on Monday approved a total dividend of 30% including 20% cash 10% stock dividend for the financial year 2020-21.

The AGM held virtually on with Chairman of the company Mohammad Alamgir Kabir also approved the relevant audit report and the report of the Board of Directors.

GPH Group Chairman and Managing Director Mohammad Jahangir Alam, Additional Managing Director Mohammad Almas Shimul, Directors: Md. Ashrafuzzaman, Md. Abdul Ahad, Md. Azizul Haque, Independent Director MA Malek, Mukhtar Ahmed were present in the meeting. Executive Director (F&BD) Kamrul Islam FCA conducted the meeting. The meeting was also attended by Executive Director (Group) and Company Secretary Abu Bakar Siddique FCMA, Chief Financial Officer HM Ashraf Uz Zaman FCA, and senior officials of the company. A large number of shareholders also attended the meeting. In his welcome address, Md. Alamgir Kabir, said that the Board of Directors was always strive to fulfill the promises made to the shareholders of the company in spite of the pressures of conducting business in the obstructed environment.

As an integrated steel producer, we are utilizing the sustainable and world's most advanced technology based on EAF Quantum Technology steelmaking process to meet our customers' needs while creating a

He said that GPH Ispat Limited is not only in Bangladesh's map but also makes its presence globally by exporting MS billet to China. Our skilled technicians and stringent quality checks have produced steel to meet all the international quality standards. He mentioned that the future of steel industry in Bangladesh is very bright as the use of steel in mega projects is increasing in the country.

Mohammad Jahangir Alam, said that till June 30, 2021 we have exported total 86,378 metric tons of MS Billet consisting of four consignments to China from the newly expanded plant. If policy support from the government is received like other export sectors, we would be able to continue such export in future and this will become a new avenue in export sector.

He said that in 2020-2021 GPH Ispat has delivered a solid performance both in operational and financial business segment. Despite of high competition in local market and in raw materials price volatility in international market, the net revenue of GPH has increased by 199.43 % then the previous year. The profit after tax is BDT 1660.89 million while BDT 299.42 million in the previous year. Our main priorities for the coming years are to expand the company's range of steel products both in local and international market by developing customer relations and improving the operational efficiencies.







