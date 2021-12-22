Pen Devices with prefilled human insulin launched



Luca Visini, Managing Director, India Subcontinent, Lilly India, speaks at a press conference in Dhaka on Sunday.

"Blood Sugar control is difficult to monitor for people living with diabetes. In Bangladesh, this acts as a barrier to treatment success. It is the need of the hour to have treatment solutions that help improve dosage accuracy, patient compliance and quality insulin treatments that ensure equitable access," said National Prof A K Azad Khan, President, BADAS.

"Humulin�KwikPen�will be marketed and distributed in Bangladesh by International Agencies (Bangladesh) Ltd., a leading life sciences organization that believes in innovation, marketing &distribution of quality medicine, patient benefit and compliance. The launch of Humulin�Kwikpen�will open newer avenues in diabetes management and provide health care professionals with an additionaloption to manage diabetes," said Swapan Kumar Modak, MD& CEO, International Agencies (Bangladesh) Ltd at a press meet..

"Managing diabetesis challenging for the people living with this condition and it is also a burden on the healthcare systems in Bangladesh and around the world." said Luca Visini, Managing Director, India Subcontinent, Lilly India.

"Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923. Humulin�Kwikpen�is an important innovative addition to our diabetes portfolio in Bangladesh.It is another important step in our journey to help more and more people living with Diabetesby providing them with innovative treatment support" he added.





International Agencies (Bangladesh) Ltd. (IABL) and Eli Lilly and Company announce the launch of Humulin�KwikPen� (Human Insulin), prefilled Pen Devices in Bangladesh on Sunday."Blood Sugar control is difficult to monitor for people living with diabetes. In Bangladesh, this acts as a barrier to treatment success. It is the need of the hour to have treatment solutions that help improve dosage accuracy, patient compliance and quality insulin treatments that ensure equitable access," said National Prof A K Azad Khan, President, BADAS."Humulin�KwikPen�will be marketed and distributed in Bangladesh by International Agencies (Bangladesh) Ltd., a leading life sciences organization that believes in innovation, marketing &distribution of quality medicine, patient benefit and compliance. The launch of Humulin�Kwikpen�will open newer avenues in diabetes management and provide health care professionals with an additionaloption to manage diabetes," said Swapan Kumar Modak, MD& CEO, International Agencies (Bangladesh) Ltd at a press meet.."Managing diabetesis challenging for the people living with this condition and it is also a burden on the healthcare systems in Bangladesh and around the world." said Luca Visini, Managing Director, India Subcontinent, Lilly India."Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923. Humulin�Kwikpen�is an important innovative addition to our diabetes portfolio in Bangladesh.It is another important step in our journey to help more and more people living with Diabetesby providing them with innovative treatment support" he added.