Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 December, 2021, 7:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pen Devices with prefilled human insulin launched

Published : Wednesday, 22 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Business Desk

Luca Visini, Managing Director, India Subcontinent, Lilly India, speaks at a press conference in Dhaka on Sunday.

Luca Visini, Managing Director, India Subcontinent, Lilly India, speaks at a press conference in Dhaka on Sunday.

International Agencies (Bangladesh) Ltd. (IABL) and Eli Lilly and Company announce the launch of Humulin�KwikPen� (Human Insulin), prefilled Pen Devices in Bangladesh on Sunday.
"Blood Sugar control is difficult to monitor for people living with diabetes. In Bangladesh, this acts as a barrier to treatment success. It is the need of the hour to have treatment solutions that help improve dosage accuracy, patient compliance and quality insulin treatments that ensure equitable access," said National Prof A K Azad Khan, President, BADAS.
"Humulin�KwikPen�will be marketed and distributed in Bangladesh by International Agencies (Bangladesh) Ltd., a leading life sciences organization that believes in innovation, marketing &distribution of quality medicine, patient benefit and compliance. The launch of Humulin�Kwikpen�will open newer avenues in diabetes management and provide health care professionals with an additionaloption to manage diabetes," said Swapan Kumar Modak, MD& CEO, International Agencies (Bangladesh) Ltd at a press meet..
 "Managing diabetesis challenging for the people living with this condition and it is also a burden on the healthcare systems in Bangladesh and around the world." said Luca Visini, Managing Director, India Subcontinent, Lilly India.
"Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923. Humulin�Kwikpen�is an important innovative addition to our diabetes portfolio in Bangladesh.It is another important step in our journey to help more and more people living with Diabetesby providing them with innovative treatment support" he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shahjalal Islami Bank holds EC meeting
Monzur Mofiz takes over charges as ONE Bank MD
First Security Islami Bank opens its Barlekha branch
‘Country suffering from information blindness’
Spain’s Mallorca restricts cruise ship arrivals
Sanofi to buy US biotech firm Amunix
GPH Ispat approves 30pc dividend at 15th AGM
IMF approves final round of debt relief for poor countries


Latest News
Govt welcomes US rewards for info on fugitive convicts: Momen
SAFF U-19 final: Bangladesh face India on Wednesday
Helicopter crashes in Madagascar, minister swims 12 hours to shore
JP wants party's secretary general's wife as EC
Unidentified man's body recovered in Narayanganj
Khaleda's treatment abroad: HC likely to hear petition Wednesday
Govt advises to scale down Christmas, New Year celebrations
17 die, 60 missing in Madagascar shipwreck
EC dialogue: BNP neither gets invitation nor makes any decision
Akram Khan set to resign from BCB post, says wife
Most Read News
London cancels New Year event over COVID surge
DU student expelled from hall for torturing junior
Malaysia's labour abuse allegations a risk to export growth
WHO: Omicron spreading and infecting the vaccinated
US reports first omicron death
Helicopter crashes in Madagascar, minister swims 12 hours to shore
'Want justice for my slain daughter': Meghla's father
People’s governance in whole-process of Chinese government: An analysis
Unidentified man's body recovered in Narayanganj
Cold wave likely to subside from Tuesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft