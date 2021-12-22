

Joya Ahsan to visit 3 lucky winners of Berger campaign

Now, people can share the picture of their favorite memory with a story and receive amazing lucrative rewards along with the opportunity to meet famous actress Joya Ahsan, says a press release

Under the campaign, as a grand prize top 3 lucky participants will get an opportunity to host Joya Ahsan in their house. Additionally, top twenty participants along with one of their guest will get the opportunity to have lunch or dinner with Jaya Ahsan and receive a 50% discount on Berger Express Painting services. On top it, all participants will receive a 10% discount on Berger Express Painting services.

The 'Smritir Angina' campaign aims to emphasize the unique importance that walls hold while inspiring creativity among participants. Consumers willing to participate in the campaign have to visit smritirangina.bergerlse.com and follow the procedure. The last date of submission is December 31, 2021.

On this occasion, Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, Senior General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, said, "Memories on walls celebrate the family as a whole and represent all the good times spent over the years. The 'Smritir Angina' campaign focuses on reminding us of the important memories we hold dear to our hearts and gives them a much deeper meaning. We hope that people will take part in this campaign enjoy the amazing rewards."







