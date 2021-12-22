Pre-book for smartphone Primo S8 on Walcart begins



State minister for information and communication technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak and other guests pose with Primo S8 smartphone.

Customers who go for pre-book from Walcart, the Walton's newly launched e-commerce platform, will get it only at Tk 18,990 with a discount of Tk 2,000.

The smartphone was launched during the grand opening ceremony of Walcart held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital, On Sunday, December 19, last.

Information and Communication Technology State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak ordered a phone from Walcart and the device was delivered immediately to him in special arrangement after Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited (WHIL) Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed gave an technical review on the Walton's new flagship smartphone of the event, also attended among others by by e-Cab President Shomi Kaiser, BASIS President Syed Almas Kabir, BCS President Shahid-Ul Munir, BACCO President Wahid Sharif, WHIL Chairman S M Nurul Alam Rezvi, Vice-Chairman SM Shamsul Alam, Directors SM Rezaul Alam and Tahmina Afrose Tanna, Walcart Chairman SM Manjurul Alam Ove and Managing Director Sabiha Jarin Orona.

Praising the phone's configuration and affordable pricing, the state minister said that the 'Made in Bangladesh' labeled products are of high quality and Walton is playing important role in ensuring 'access to devices' for all citizens in building the ecosystem of country's digital economy.

In his technical review, Golam Murshed said that made with full 3D glass panel, 'Primo S8' smartphone is eye-catching with its mirror black and ocean blue colors. Its fingerprint sensor is side mounted. The design and built quality of the 8.6 mm slim phone will fascinate the customers and they will get premium feel using the device.

Special features of the phone include, 6.78-inch 90Hz full HD plus LTPS display, Android 11 operating system, 2.0 GHz Helio G88 octacore processor, Mali-G52-MC2 graphics, 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB internal storage, 256GB microSD card support, 1.7 aperture enriched AI 48, 5, 2 and 2 megapixel quad (four) rear camera setup with LED flash, 8 megapixel middle punch hole selfie camera with 2.0 aperture and PDAF technology, 5000mAh Li-polymer battery with 18 watts fast charging, face unlock, 4G SIM Support, OTG, 30 days special replacement facility with 101 days priority service along with regular one-year after-sales service.

















Bangladeshi handset maker Walton has unveiled its new smartphone 'Primo S8' with attractive design and features including powerful battery, RAM and ROM along with striking cameras that already gained huge responses from the tech-lovers.Customers who go for pre-book from Walcart, the Walton's newly launched e-commerce platform, will get it only at Tk 18,990 with a discount of Tk 2,000.The smartphone was launched during the grand opening ceremony of Walcart held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital, On Sunday, December 19, last.Information and Communication Technology State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak ordered a phone from Walcart and the device was delivered immediately to him in special arrangement after Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited (WHIL) Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed gave an technical review on the Walton's new flagship smartphone of the event, also attended among others by by e-Cab President Shomi Kaiser, BASIS President Syed Almas Kabir, BCS President Shahid-Ul Munir, BACCO President Wahid Sharif, WHIL Chairman S M Nurul Alam Rezvi, Vice-Chairman SM Shamsul Alam, Directors SM Rezaul Alam and Tahmina Afrose Tanna, Walcart Chairman SM Manjurul Alam Ove and Managing Director Sabiha Jarin Orona.Praising the phone's configuration and affordable pricing, the state minister said that the 'Made in Bangladesh' labeled products are of high quality and Walton is playing important role in ensuring 'access to devices' for all citizens in building the ecosystem of country's digital economy.In his technical review, Golam Murshed said that made with full 3D glass panel, 'Primo S8' smartphone is eye-catching with its mirror black and ocean blue colors. Its fingerprint sensor is side mounted. The design and built quality of the 8.6 mm slim phone will fascinate the customers and they will get premium feel using the device.Special features of the phone include, 6.78-inch 90Hz full HD plus LTPS display, Android 11 operating system, 2.0 GHz Helio G88 octacore processor, Mali-G52-MC2 graphics, 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB internal storage, 256GB microSD card support, 1.7 aperture enriched AI 48, 5, 2 and 2 megapixel quad (four) rear camera setup with LED flash, 8 megapixel middle punch hole selfie camera with 2.0 aperture and PDAF technology, 5000mAh Li-polymer battery with 18 watts fast charging, face unlock, 4G SIM Support, OTG, 30 days special replacement facility with 101 days priority service along with regular one-year after-sales service.