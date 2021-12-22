Video
Lebanon needs $12 to 15b to kickstart recovery

Published : Wednesday, 22 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

BEIRUT, Dec 21: Lebanon needs to receive 12 to 15 billion dollars from its partners to kickstart its economic recovery and shore up fast-diminishing foreign currency reserves, Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh said Tuesday.
Lebanon is grappling with an unprecedented economic crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the planet's worst in modern times.
More than 80 percent of the population lives in poverty and the currency has lost more than 90 percent of its black market value amid political squabbling that has delayed an agreement with the International Monetary Fund.
"Our quota in the International Monetary Fund is 4 billion," Salameh said in an AFP interview.
"If countries add to it, we could reach 12 to 15 billion, an amount that could help start Lebanon's recovery and restore confidence," he said.
Lebanon defaulted on its debt for the first time last year but political leaders have continued to resist key reforms demanded by donors to unlock necessary funds.
Meanwhile, the central bank's mandatory dollar reserves have been slashed by more than half.
"The mandatory reserves are down to 12.5 billion dollars," said Salameh who is widely viewed as a key culprit behind an economic crash they say is caused partially by central bank policies.     AFP


