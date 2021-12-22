BD chooses Oracle to take Cloud Services



Bangladesh Data Center Company Limited (BDCCL), the Bangladesh government-owned data storage and disaster recovery services provider, has selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Dedicated Region [email protected] to provide sovereign-hosted cloud services to the Bangladesh government.The initiative, led by the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division, is aimed at accelerating the country towards its goal of becoming a "knowledge-based economy" by extending the use of secure, sovereign hosted, enterprise-class cloud and digital technologies to the various government agencies and ministries.The government's "Digital Bangladesh" vision aims to leverage technology to help the country achieve its sustainable development goals, create employment for all, and move Bangladesh towards a developed economy. To achieve this, the government recognized the need to increase the availability of sovereign-hosted cloud services to support the various critical systems driving government, particularly for secure workloads in National Security, e-governance, e-filing, health, human services, and other departments, and government agencies dealing with sensitive data of Bangladesh.The Dedicated Region [email protected] will enable BDCCL to run its entire IT portfolio on cloud infrastructure and have physical control of infrastructure and data, ensuring that Government users meet the most demanding data sovereignty requirements. Additionally, Oracle Dedicated Region [email protected] provides significant cost benefits by enabling users to quickly bring new applications and services online efficiently and cost-effectively compared to an on-premises platform.State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP said, "The adoption of digital technologies is of crucial importance for our country's advancement. The deployment of a focused, locally delivered and highly secure 'government cloud' will accelerate our progress towards Digital Bangladesh - nothing like this currently exists. With the next-generation, enterprise-class cloud powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Dedicated Region [email protected] , we can accelerate the modernization of key government activities such as e-voting, e-health service, e-filing, virtual courts, e-judiciary, and so on. At the same time, we can provide significant cost benefits to the government entities who will be able to bring robust, secure new applications and services online quickly, cost-effectively."N M Zeaul Alam PAA, Senior Secretary, ICT Division and Chairman of BDCCL said, "Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Dedicated Region [email protected] will make it easier for government entities to securely move to the next stage of their cloud-enabled transformation. This is a major step toward providing the enhanced performance, security, low latency and cost, sovereign hosted cloud services needed, underpinned by simplified deployment.Already many government agencies, including power, energy, and land, use various Oracle offerings. Having a local cloud environment that is a perfect match for moving sensitive data to the cloud, giving access to the complete range of Oracle cloud applications that offers a platform for cloud-native innovation, will give government a cost-effective route to deploying modern services for government and citizens."Abu Sayeed Chowdhury, Managing Director, BDCCL said, "By having Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Dedicated Region [email protected] in the world's 7th largest Uptime Institute Certified Tier IV National Data Center delivered by BDCCL, in conjunction with the ICT Division, we are now ready to offer more than 75 services of IaaS, PaaS and SaaS. This will help accelerate and secure the future success of Digital Bangladesh, the fulfillment of the vision by 2041 and help Bangladesh lead the way in the 4th Industrial Revolution."