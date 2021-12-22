Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 December, 2021, 7:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ICMAB Inaugurates Digital CPD Platform

Published : Wednesday, 22 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Business Desk

ICMAB Inaugurates Digital CPD Platform

ICMAB Inaugurates Digital CPD Platform

"ICMAB opened up a new horizon for Bangladesh which will remain as the benchmark for others to follow," said  Minister, Post & Telecommunications Division Mustafa Jabbar MP.
As the chief guest of the inauguration of ICMAB Digital CPD Platform, the Minister praised the digitization initiative of ICMAB mentioning that "who else can be a better soldier than ICMAB in transforming our country into Digital Bangladesh".
The inauguration of ICMAB Digital CPD Platform was held under auspices of ICMAB late on Sunday, December 19 last physically at ICMAB Ruhul Quddus Auditorium, Dhaka as well as virtually through Zoom Video Conferencing.
Minister Mustafa Jabbar attended the occasion virtually as Chief Guest while South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) President A.K.M. Delwer Hussain, who is also a Former President, ICMAB was present as Special Guest.
Among Abu Bakar Siddique, President, ICMAB,. Md. Mamunur Rashid, Vice-President, Kazi Muhammad Ziauddin, Secretary, A.K.M. Kamruzzaman, Treasurer, Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury, Council Member,  Dr. Mohammad Zakaria Masud, Professor & Director, Academic Affairs Division, ICMAB.Fellow and Associate Members and Senior Students of the Institute were present at the event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shahjalal Islami Bank holds EC meeting
Monzur Mofiz takes over charges as ONE Bank MD
First Security Islami Bank opens its Barlekha branch
‘Country suffering from information blindness’
Spain’s Mallorca restricts cruise ship arrivals
Sanofi to buy US biotech firm Amunix
GPH Ispat approves 30pc dividend at 15th AGM
IMF approves final round of debt relief for poor countries


Latest News
Govt welcomes US rewards for info on fugitive convicts: Momen
SAFF U-19 final: Bangladesh face India on Wednesday
Helicopter crashes in Madagascar, minister swims 12 hours to shore
JP wants party's secretary general's wife as EC
Unidentified man's body recovered in Narayanganj
Khaleda's treatment abroad: HC likely to hear petition Wednesday
Govt advises to scale down Christmas, New Year celebrations
17 die, 60 missing in Madagascar shipwreck
EC dialogue: BNP neither gets invitation nor makes any decision
Akram Khan set to resign from BCB post, says wife
Most Read News
London cancels New Year event over COVID surge
DU student expelled from hall for torturing junior
Malaysia's labour abuse allegations a risk to export growth
WHO: Omicron spreading and infecting the vaccinated
US reports first omicron death
Helicopter crashes in Madagascar, minister swims 12 hours to shore
'Want justice for my slain daughter': Meghla's father
People’s governance in whole-process of Chinese government: An analysis
Unidentified man's body recovered in Narayanganj
Cold wave likely to subside from Tuesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft