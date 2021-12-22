

ICMAB Inaugurates Digital CPD Platform

As the chief guest of the inauguration of ICMAB Digital CPD Platform, the Minister praised the digitization initiative of ICMAB mentioning that "who else can be a better soldier than ICMAB in transforming our country into Digital Bangladesh".

The inauguration of ICMAB Digital CPD Platform was held under auspices of ICMAB late on Sunday, December 19 last physically at ICMAB Ruhul Quddus Auditorium, Dhaka as well as virtually through Zoom Video Conferencing.

Minister Mustafa Jabbar attended the occasion virtually as Chief Guest while South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) President A.K.M. Delwer Hussain, who is also a Former President, ICMAB was present as Special Guest.

Among Abu Bakar Siddique, President, ICMAB,. Md. Mamunur Rashid, Vice-President, Kazi Muhammad Ziauddin, Secretary, A.K.M. Kamruzzaman, Treasurer, Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury, Council Member, Dr. Mohammad Zakaria Masud, Professor & Director, Academic Affairs Division, ICMAB.Fellow and Associate Members and Senior Students of the Institute were present at the event.







