Stock markets, oil rise after sell-off but virus casts shadow

HONG KONG, Dec 21: Equities stabilised and oil prices saw a much-needed gain Tuesday after their latest flop as bargain-buyers moved in, though investors remain fixated on the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant and moves to contain it over the festive period.

Reports that moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin could still be willing to discuss US President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending bill -- having delivered a blow to the White House Sunday by rejecting it -- also provided a little support, with talks likely to drag.

Markets have been lashed since the emergence of Omicron as it spreads quickly through populations, forcing governments to impose anti-virus measures that are economically damaging.

The Netherlands has imposed a lockdown over the holiday period, Germany has tightened restrictions notably affecting the unvaccinated, and media speculation has swirled over possible tougher UK curbs.

"There is more uncertainty than I think most people thought we would see here as they were anticipating a Santa Claus rally," said Victoria Fernandez of Crossmark Global Investments on Bloomberg Television.

"Volatility and uncertainty are the key terms that will lead us into the new year."

And National Australia Bank's Ray Attrill added: "For now... it's the short term economic impact of the virus spread and related restrictions that (are) front and centre of market focus."

All three main indexes on Wall Street ended down more than one percent, though they pared early losses. Asia and Europe were on the front foot Tuesday.

Tokyo added more than two percent, while Hong Kong jumped one percent. There were also healthy gains in Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Wellington, Mumbai, Jakarta and Bangkok. London, Paris and Frankfurt all rose around one percent in opening trade.
























