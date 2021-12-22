App launched to advice people on food safety

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder MP has launched an online based app `Khaddokothon' on Monday afternoon at the head office of Bangladesh Safe Food Authority. On the occasion of the golden jubilee of victory and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu, he launched `Mujib Corner' and unfolded the cover of a quarterly magazine Khadyabarta.

`Khaddokothon' is an online based app operated by Bangladesh Safe Food Authority. Through this app, all people in the country and abroad will be able to know the details of various issues related to safe food.

Abdul Qayyum, Chairman of Bangladesh Safe Food Authority was presided over the launch ceremony. Moshammat Nazmanara Khanum, the Secretary of the Ministry of Food was also present the launch ceremony. Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said, "Many of us do not know, which we eat, it's safe or not, how food is safe, how to preserve food".







