MFS cash-in hits fresh record at Tk 21,049cr in Oct

The monthly mobile financial service (MFS) cash-in transactions reached a fresh all-time high in October as the MFS operators added a number of new services which, in turn, prompted customers to recharge their accounts to enjoy the services.

MFS customers now can recharge mobile phone, pay a wide range of utility services as well as the government payments, and shop from grocery items to clothing, officials of the MFS operators said.

Even scope for paying micro traders has already been incorporated in the MFS system, giving a huge boost to the MFS business, they said.

As a wide range of services were brought under the MFS platforms, customers are embracing the services, the officials said, adding that the Covid outbreak also boosted the MFS business.

The latest Bangladesh Bank (BB) data showed that the cash-in, the process of recharging MFS accounts, increased to Tk 21,049.4 crore in October from the previous all-time high of Tk 19,777.1 crore in September.

In October, the number of cash-in transactions was 5.92 crore against 5.57 crore in September. Against the cash-in, total cash-out transactions stood at Tk 17,681.7 crore in October against Tk 16,463.8 crore a month ago.

Amount of float-amounts in MFS accounts inched down to Tk 6,916.1 crore in October from Tk 7,020.4 crore in the previous month. Besides the existing services, leading MFS operator bKash has introduced a micro loan facility for its customers in collaboration with The City Bank. bKash data showed that total 2,689 customers of bKash have received total Tk 68,27,799 as nano loans since the launch of the service on December 20 till Monday afternoon. On an average, each of the customers received Tk 2,539 as nano loan from The City Bank.

For now, the bKash customers with e-KYC can only avail the nano loan while the persons who became bKash clients on paper-based KYC are not entitled for the loan due to a regulatory embargo, said a bKash statement said on Monday.

However, the paper-based KYC customers would get scope for receiving loan if the BB allows or the customers' identity is confirmed biometrically, it said. Apart from the bKash, other operators are also in the process of incorporating the service on their platforms, MFS officials said. Though the MFS has almost doubled in a span of two years, the officials believe that an ample scope for the sector's expansion is still remained unexplored.

Trust Axiata Digital Limited's (TADL) acting chief executive officer Dewan Nazmul Hasan told The Daily Observer, 'In tap, a mobile financial service of TADL, we believe mobile financial service is not limited to cash-in or cash-out.'

MFS transactions reached the second highest at Tk 67,589.7 crore in October from Tk 65,141.4 5 crore in September. The MFS transactions reached a record high of Tk 71,246.9 crore in May 2021.

















