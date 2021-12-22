Video
Denmark to help BD in enhancing green infra

Published : Wednesday, 22 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Business Correspondent

Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) of the Prime Minister's Office and Denmark on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance green infrastructure cooperation for Bangladesh's sustainable economic growth.
 'With a growing population, economic growth, and graduation from LDC status, Bangladesh is becoming a key player on the global stage, said Danish Ambassador Winnie Estrup Petersen on signing the MoU with the PPPA in Bangladesh.
"Its wealth of resources and untapped domestic consumption potential makes the country a good candidate for investment. Ultimately, working together we hope to spark a green industrial transformation by cooperating in sectors like clean water and energy, food and agriculture, urban development and transportation," said the Ambassador.
The Danish envoy said concretely, they foresee this as an opportunity to match Bangladeshi needs with Danish strongholds in maritime and logistics, to develop sustainable maritime and port infrastructure that will ensure stronger integration of Bangladesh into global supply chains as it continues its growth.
The Secretary of the Government of Bangladesh and the CEO of Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA), Sultana Afroz (Secretary), echoed those aspirations, highlighting that public private partnership between Denmark and Bangladesh is a great way to advance Bangladesh's economic growth with sustainable investments.
"Bangladesh welcomes investors from Denmark and looks forward to opportunities to work together on green technologies and innovative industrial methods. Collaboration paves the path for green transition for both our economies in a positive and fruitful way.''


