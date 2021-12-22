

Bayer to support 2 million small farmers in Asia

Through this initiative, Bayer will support 2 million (20 lakh) smallholder farmers in Asia, Africa and Latin America, with free Better Life Farming care packages. These packages will be tailored to farmers' local needs and will include a combination of Bayer's hybrid seeds, crop protection products, personal protective equipment and safety & training materials.

In Bangladesh, to execute different global & local initiatives for communities, a service umbrella has been formed namely "Bayer For Bangladesh".

Under this umbrella, Bayer has already supported 100,000 smallholder farmers across 59 districts and 242 Upazillas in 2020 with the package (free of cost) containing hybrid rice seeds, sowing to harvest advisory on crop-disease-pest management, market access linkage for their produce and capacity building training to farmers on the use of modern agricultural technologies.

In 2021, 'Bayer For Bangladesh' aims to support another 50,000 smallholder farmers under global initiative with Better Farm Better Life care packages (free of cost) of hybrid corn seeds, crop advisory, capacity building training along with safety awareness. It will cover Corn producing 90 Upazillas across 22 Districts of the Country.

The free distribution of Bayer's hybrid corn seeds to smallholder farmers commenced in the Sadar upazilla of Dinajpur and Raninagar upazilla of Naogaon districts through a video conference with Dr. Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Minister of Agriculture.

The virtual event was also attended by Md. Mesbahul Islam, Sr. Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Md. Asadullah, Director General, Dept. of Agricultural Extension, Simon-Thorsten Wiebusch, COO, CSDivision of Bayer for India-Bangladesh-SriLanka and Zahidul Islam, Managing Director, Bayer Bangladesh along with DAE Officials from live locations, respective Government Officials, and the expert panel on Bangladesh Agriculture.

"Toensure food security for Bangladesh, smallholder farmers play a crucial role; but the ongoing Covid-19 situation has impacted their ability to grow sufficient food for their families and communities. Bayer's 'Better Farms, Better Lives' initiative will provide immediate additional support to smallholder farmers with access to agri-inputs and advisory.

Bayer, under the "Bayer For Bangladesh" umbrella is continuing support for Bangladeshi smallholder communities most impacted by Covid-19 to strengthen their livelihoods starting from 2020. Our long-term aim is to help smallholder farmers achieve higher crop yields and use their farms as a source of sustainable income rather than just a means to survive," said Zahidul Islam, Managing Director for Bayer Crop Science Limited, Bangladesh.

Bayer will distribute these care packages with support fromthe local Department of Agricultural Extension. At a later stage, Bayer will conduct third-party impact assessment studies to evaluate the value created through this initiative in terms of food security and livelihood support.









