20 banks invest Tk 1,724cr in Beximco’s Sukuk

Twenty banks, including three state-run banks, have invested Tk 1,724 crore in Shariah compliant Sukuk issued by Bangladesh Export Import Company Limited (BEICL).

City Bank has invested the most as the bank and its subsidiaries purchased Sukuk worth around Tk 245 crore, followed by state-run Janata Bank Tk 220 crore, Rupali Bank Tk 200 crore and Agrani Bank Tk 150 crore.

The four banks which have invested Tk 100 crore each in Sukuk are Dutch-Bangla Bank, Dhaka Bank, Shahjalal Islami Bank and Southeast Bank.

Social Islami Bank has invested Tk 80 crore, AB Bank Tk 70 crore, First Security Islami Bank Tk 60 crore, Global Islami Bank Tk 50 crore, Union Bank Tk 50 crore, Prime Bank Tk 50 crore, Uttara Bank Tk 40 crore, NRB Bank Tk 30 crore, NRB Commercial Bank Tk 25 crore, Community Bank Bangladesh Tk 20 crore, Bangladesh Commence Bank Tk 8 crore and Standard Bank Tk 1 crore in BEXIMCO's Sukuk through private placement.

Besides the banks, LR Global Bangladesh has invested Tk 50 crore, Natioanl Life Insurance Tk 50 crore, Sonali Life Insurance Tk 2 crore, Prime Insurance Tk 2 crore and other corporate bodies Tk 300 crore. Two existing shareholders of BEXIMCO have purchased Sukuk.

Earlier on July 8, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission gave the final approval to BEXIMCO for issuing Tk 3,000 crore Shariah-compliant green Sukuk.

Sukuk subscription through the private offer began on July 25 and closed on December 15 while subscription of Sukuk's IPO started on August 16 and continued till September 30.

Tk 423 crore of Sukuk was subscribed through IPO and Tk 135 crore of Sukuk was underwritten and corporate and others purchased Sukuk worth Tk 336.92 crore.















