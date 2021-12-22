Prime Minister re-confirms her foreign policy

While addressing the conferment ceremony of Bangabandhu Medal for Diplomatic Excellence virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban - Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has re-confirmed her foreign policy to maintain friendship with all countries. We feel, in today's world of fast changing geopolitical equations and reality, our key principle of "Friendship towards all, malice towards none" is best suited to serve the nation's diplomatic interests.



On one hand we have been pursuing this moderate foreign policy since our independence by heavily relying at the United Nations and World Trade Organization (WTO), while on the other in a growing polarised world it is increasingly becoming challenging to pursue it in all fronts. However, being an astute diplomat herself, it is reassuring that the PM remains sincere in maintaining friendly relations with all countries in the face of a myriad post-pandemic geo-political divisions in the region and in other parts of the world.



Lest we forget, most policies are ethereal elements instead of a specific set of instructions subject to change according to reality. In particular, foreign policy sits at the heart in the art of statecraft. Its evolution is non-linear as it deals both with the vernacular and the elite and everything that falls in between.



What needs a clear understanding on the principle of "Friendship towards all, malice towards none" is that Foreign Policy of Bangladesh consists of self-interest strategies chosen by the Constitution of the country to safeguard its national interests and to achieve goals within its international relations milieu. It must not be misinterpreted as a policy of appeasement or submission. In complete agreement with the PM, we also desire our friendly relations to prevail with all coupled with Bangladesh marching forward through a sustainable socio-economic development.



Up until now, our foreign policy is centred on the sharing and leveraging of resources in a symbiotic and synergistic manner to create a better future for all of humanity - avoiding confrontations and provocations.



Nevertheless, the recently held award ceremony would also inspire Bangladeshi diplomats to give their best by discharging their duties with utmost professionalism from their respective positions. In addition, the award distribution ceremony would have a positive impact on the diplomats of our friendly countries taking relationships between Bangladesh and their respective countries to new heights.



Last of all, placing friendship on top, we think it is time Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina assumes a leading role in resolving long-standing disputes and confrontations as the senior most head of government in the region. So far she has played a significant role in expanding and flourishing our bilateral ties with a number of countries, now is the time to emerge as a leader in regional diplomacy, thus leaving behind a legacy.