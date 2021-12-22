Omicron threatens renewed lockdowns

Dear Sir

Omicron infections are multiplying rapidly across Europe, the United States and Asia, including in Japan where a single cluster at a military base has grown to at least 180 cases.



The Omicron variant has become dominant in the United States with lightning speed, and claimed the life on Monday of an unvaccinated man. South Korea, the Netherlands, Germany and Ireland were among countries to re-impose partial or full lockdowns, or other social distancing measures, in recent days. Several leaders and health officials have stressed the importance of booster vaccine shots to fight the variant. The Omicron variant was first detected last month in southern Africa and Hong Kong and so far has been reported in at least 89 countries. The severity of illness it causes remains unclear, but the World Health Organization (WHO) warned it is spreading faster than the Delta variant and is causing infections in people already vaccinated or who have recovered from the Covid-19 disease.



The rapid spread of the variant has ignited fears that more countries may impose economically disruptive restrictions, impacting markets. Under this circumstanced, people should follow health guidelines and government should think about the re-imposition of lockdown.

Alif Khan

Over email