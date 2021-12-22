

No women should be missing



Sen estimated how skewed sex ratios decipher into absolute numbers of missing women. His computations allow us to circumscribe the number of additional women who have been living in, such as China or India, and if these two countries possessed the same ratio of women to men as in developed countries, where women and men probably assume similar care. The methodology noted by Sen insinuates that more than 200 million women are demographically missing beyond the developing world.



The number of decisions families have toward sons instead of daughters is one of the metrics used to measure discrimination against women, used by the Organization for Economic Development and Co-operation (OECD) on their Social Institutions and Gender Index (SIGI). What is the scenario in Bangladesh along with China and India?

China:

China has an unusually high sex ratio in its population, which is 1.12 male-to-female, which increases to 1.17 male(s)/female for children 0-14 years, and for the working-age population (15-64) is 1.06. The result shows a combination of the one-child policy and skewed economic growth, linked to a social preference for sons that resulted in female sex-selective abortions, female infanticide. China had very high solicitude of 42.6 million missing women, with over one million missing in 2008 alone (UNDP, 2008).



India:

The male/female sex ratio for the working-age population (15-64) in 2014 was 1.07 male(s)/female, while the sex ratio at birth is 1.12. India is a country of great interest concerning missing women. India had 42.6 million missing women (UNDP, 2008). Of 250,000 girls in India were thought to be missing at birth in 2008 alone. The 2011 Census found a worrying trend in child sex ratios with only 914 females for 1,000 males, which a drop from 927 in 2001.



Bangladesh: The sex ratio at birth is 1.04 and is 0.9 for the age group (15-64 years old). Bangladesh is a country of low concern with missing women, and the situation is improving. Scarily, there were 3.2 million missing women in Bangladesh (UNDP, 2008).



According to University of Kent research (Missing Women and Bare Branches: Gender Balance and Conflict, ESCP Report, Issue 11), approximately 40.6 million missing women in China, followed by India (39.2 million) and Bangladesh (2.7 million). Out of 201 countries, the sex ratio in China is 105.302(183rd), India is 108.18(189th), and Bangladesh is 102.139(164th). Among Asian countries, China's position is 37th, India is 42nd, and Bangladesh is 33rd out of 51 countries /territories in sex ratio (UN report, 2020).



Recent cases in Bangladesh:

Missing women in Bangladesh is comparatively lower. But in five years, some terrific incidents occurred in Bangladesh. A father in Narayanganj throbbed his nine-month-old female baby alive since he desired a son and was enraged at the birth of a girl. Four years ago, a man from Satkhira, Khulna, threw his two-week-old daughter into the pond since he wanted a son and was shocked by the birth of a daughter. A man from Abhayngar, Jessore, poured poison into his three-month-old daughter's mouth while she was asleep because he was craving the birth of a son and could not bear having a daughter for the fourth time.



Two Unsung Heroes:

Shyam Sundar Paliwal, a farmer from a small village Piplantri in Rajasthan, is commonly known as a "Father of Eco-Feminism". He spiritedly combined the (111 Trees for Each Girl Child) concept to empower the girl and save nature. Paliwal assumes girls as Kadam (flower), a divine combination of protecting, nurturing, preparing the girl for the future with taking care of Mother Nature. He plants a tree and recalls his daughter (who died of a health disorder) every day of his life, and his enormous mission began in 2005. He always says three words: Daughter, Water, and Trees.



Dr Ganesh Rakh is an Indian doctor who is on a different mission to protect the female child--he rejects his fee if a girl is born in his hospital. Dr Rakh names this effort as his "tiny contribution" to improving the lot of the girl child in a country where a traditional preference for boys.



The story of Paliwal and Dr Ganesh are specimen of humanity--confirming how local-level policy can reverse longstanding social biases against girls while also generating economic opportunity. Honouring female babies is one way of supporting parents to have and nurture girls in a country. The 2015 decision of China is constructive and demonstrates how changing policies can help heal the birth sex ratio. Missing women in India draw a significant policy issue. Promoting Human Rights Education in Bangladesh showed that 93 per cent of Bangladeshi families preferred a son. They treat them as a "blessing", while 93 percent view girls as an "riddle." In Bangladesh, the preference of son bias is declining, but not that it should be.



No system can bring back the missing women. Through constant efforts of local, regional, and national governments the demographic intensity produced by bias and policy could be reduced significantly within a generation or two. The famous Indian Cricketer Sourav Ganguli said in his popular show "Dadagiri" is that women are all forms (Mother, sister, daughter, girlfriend & wife) are the precious creations of God. So, no women should be missing. We should always welcome all women with gratitude and full of respect. We need a brave step to implement the strong feelings towards women.

The writer is Ph.D. student, Department of Economics, University of Chittagong









