Empowering poor through micro-credit programme

Bangladesh is one of the populous and rural-based countries in the world in which most of the people are living in poverty. Moreover, our country is disaster-stricken. Every year we have to face some natural disasters that lead to becoming destitute. Despite the periodic natural catastrophe, Bangladesh has achieved remarkable progress over the last 50 years.



It has graduated from the Least Developed Country to developing country. Microcredit contributes to a large extent in terms of becoming a developing country.



Bangladesh is the first country that introduces such development programs. Microfinance has evolved as a development approach to animal husbandry and low-income people in local areas from the aftermath of the independence. It has been successful only because of the existence of micro-credit.



Microcredit program provides small loans to the rural poor people without collateral for creating self-employment. It helps increase income and improve the standard of living. In addition to providing credit, it offers a package of services and resources (e.g. savings facilities, training, housing, family planning, health services, etc.) to the poor. The program results in eradicating poverty, ensuring financial security, and empowering rural people that tend to strengthen sustainable development.

The special groups of microcredit programs are women and those who are fighting to fulfill 3 meals in a day. For instance, unemployed, low-income individuals or groups, disaster-affected peoples, or those who have no alternative access to take any formal financial services without collateral. It helps generate income and is free from poverty. It was firstly launched in the Pakistan period by Dr Akhter Hamid Khan as the name of the Pakistan Academy for Rural Development (PARD).



At present, this project is known as Cumilla Model. It gives loans to marginal and sharecroppers through the Samabay Samity system.



Grameen Bank was a pioneer in Bangladesh in the case of initiating the modern idea of microcredit. In the post-liberation war period, Bangladesh faced a devastating famine in 1974.



At that time, Muhammad Yunus, a young professor of Economics, noticed closely the famine-affected villagers as well as observed the desperate situations. There is a dearth of formal institutions to provide a loan. That's why people largely rely on the local money lenders.



To provide money to poor people on a large scale, he created formal institutions. Firstly, he lent money depending on trustworthiness of poor and poor farmers to invest in micro-business. He started in 1976 as a pilot project.



Finally, he established Grameen Bank in 1986 for the poor people in collaboration with the Central Bank of Bangladesh. According to Grameen Bank report,in 1994, the loan repaying rate is 98% of which 5% of borrowers are free from poverty. In 2018, the share of women's member at higher level of 98.66%.Total membership increased to a staggering 9.08 million members. Estimated that,about 5.32% of the country's population includes in this bank.



Although BRAC focuses on relief and rehabilitation activities as well as socio-economic empowerment of women, it started micro-credit activities in 1984. It targets landless people who are living under the extreme poverty line. In the end, these members are offered collateral-free loans ranging from TK1000 to 10,000, which are repayable within one year or more.



Nowadays, BRAC's micro-credit program spread to all the districts of Bangladesh as well as about 293,016 village organizations covering 8.09 million VO members. Some 93% of participants are women. After being successful in Bangladesh, the activities of microfinance are widened at the international level including Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Uganda, Pakistan, Southern Sudan, Sierra Leone, and Liberia.



Apart from Grameen Bank and BRAC, at present, more than 800 Non-government Organizations (NGOs), four nationalized commercial banks and specialized financial institutions operate microcredit programs in the country.

In 2006, the Bangladesh government established Microcredit Regulatory Authority (MRA) for ensuring accountability and transparency. MRA provides licenses to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs). MRA issues license to MFIs in the prerequisites of having more than 1,000 clients or minimum loan outstanding to BDT 4 million. However, till May 2014, MRA had accepted licenses in favor of 742 NGOs and canceled licenses of 44 NGOs. There are another 43 applications under process for a final decision.



Although microfinance has become popular over the last few years especially in second and third-world countries, it has a great deal of criticism. Microcredit can be damaging to vulnerable populations for various reasons. For instance, the mainstream companies of microfinance offer a small amount of money with a high-interest rate and borrowers are the victim of their oppressive behavior. Most of the borrowers face these complexities severely.



However, thousands of NGOs are working in Bangladesh for a long period. They are contributing to the development journey of Bangladesh through microcredit programs in terms of meeting basic needs such as education, health, etc. Thus, the microcredit program is playing a significant role in the empowerment of rural people, particularly rural women.

The writer is a student of Public Administration, Comilla University

and member of Social Research

