

The armed forces are at pace with economic growth



The objective of Bangladesh armed forces is to acquire capabilities, not to make any adventure against any country, but to defend itself when attacked by foreign enemies. With a foreign policy based on "friendship to all and malice to none," Bangladesh has been maintaining and managing good economic and diplomatic relations with regional and global countries. By joining United Nations Peacekeeping Missions since 1988, Bangladesh armed forces have been maintaining good relation not only with the UN, but with different other countries of the world.



Currently Bangladesh is the largest contributor in the UN peacekeeping missions, where it performs several responsibilities, amid several unknown threats and challenges. Though Bangladesh currently faces no external military threat, authorities believe that the regional and the global political situation may change anytime and the country may become the target of the adversaries anytime. So it must have defence capabilities to survive at such situations.



Accordingly the country's armed forces have been going through a long term modernization plan named Forces Goal 2030. The army having three corps namely Central, Eastern and Western, raised three new Infantry Divisions under a massive expansion drive as per the plan. The three new Infantry Divisions are 17th Infantry Division at Sylhet, 10th Infantry Division at Ramu in Cox's Bazar and 7th Infantry Division at Barishal-Patuakhali to make the number of total Infantry Divisions to ten. Usually a division is commanded by a Major General and is made up of three or four brigades and include 10,000 to 15,000 soldiers.



The soldiers are being equipped with modern gear like Night Vision Goggles (NVG), Ballistic helmets, Eye protective gear, bulletproof vest, person to person communicators, palmtop GPS device and BD-08 assault rifles with Collimator sight.



To increase special operation capabilities, 2nd Commando Battalion has been raised. The two battalions formed sole the para-commando brigade of the country. Bangladesh Army procured 44 main Battle Tanks (MBT-2000) from China in 2011. Bangladesh army engineers have completed the upgrade of Type 69 tanks to Type 69IIG standard. They have also upgraded 174 Type 59 tanks to Type 59G Durjoy standard. To increase the mobility of the infantry forces, 300 armoured vehicles such as BTR-80 APC, Otokar Cobra LAV (Light Armored Vehicle) and armored reconnaissance vehicle BOV M11 ARV have been procured.



To modernize the artillery forces, Nora B-52 K2 self-propelled artillery system have been procured from Serbia. Their firepower is further increased by the addition of two regiment of WS-22 Guided Multiple Rocket Launcher System. For anti-tank role Metis-M missile systems and PF-98 rocket systems were procured. Two regiments of FM 90 surface to air missile were added in 2016 to enhance air defence capabilities.



The army aviation wing is also being modernized. Two Eurocopter AS365 Dauphins were put into service in 2012. Six Mil Mi-171Sh helicopters were procured in 2016. One C-295W transport aircraft was ordered from Spain which was delivered in 2017. Bangladesh Army also procured 36 Bramor C4EYE battlefield reconnaissance UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) from Slovenia in 2017.



As of 2013, about a third of the military hardware procured under the plan has been for the Bangladesh Navy (BN). It procured two refurbished Type 053H2 (Jianghu III) frigates from China in 2014. Two United States Coast Guard High Endurance Cutters joined the BN in 2013 and 2015 which are being used as patrol frigates.



Navy also bought an ex-Royal Navy Roebuck-class survey vessel and two ex-Royal Navy Castle-class offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) which were converted to guided missile corvettes in 2011. Two Type 056 corvettes joined the BN in 2016 while two more were ordered in July 2015 and they are awaiting commissioning. Two Durjoy-class large patrol craft (LPCs) were built in China and joined the BN in 2013.



Two more ships of the same class with dedicated ASW (Anti-submarine warfare) capabilities were commissioned in 2017. Five Padma-class patrol vessels have been commissioned into the navy in 2013. Besides, multiple indigenous built LCUs (Landing Craft Utilities) and LCTs (landing craft tanks) have been added to the navy. The BN opened its aviation wing on 14 July 2011 with the induction of two Agusta Westland AW109 helicopters. Later on, two Dornier 228NG MPA were introduced in 2013. To attain underwater operational capabilities, the Bangladesh Navy inducted two off-the-shelf Type 035G (Ming class) submarines from China on 12 March 2017.



A new base for the BN, named BNS Sher-e-Bangla, is being constructed at Rabanabad in Patuakhali. It will be the largest naval base of the BN with submarine berthing and aviation facilities. Meanwhile, a separate submarine base, named BNS Sheikh Hasina, is under construction at Pekua in Cox's Bazar. A full-fledged naval base, named BNS Sheikh Mujib, has been commissioned in Khilkhet, Dhaka. This is the only operational base in Dhaka naval region.



The Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) has an ambitious modernization plan to be implemented in upcoming years under Forces Goal 2030. As per the goal, air force is to be a strong deterrent force to well protect the sky of Bangladesh. Plans are made to strengthen both air power and land based air defence capabilities. Since the formulation of the forces goal 2030, the BAF has developed in many folds. BAF has set up an advanced training unit named 105 Advance Jet Training Unit which is a dedicated fighter pilot training unit of BAF. The unit consists of three training squadrons which will provide advanced training to the pilots selected for operating the fighter jets.



Since 2010, BAF has taken the delivery of sixteen Chengdu F-7BGI fighter aircraft, sixteen Yakovlev Yak-130 advanced jet trainers, two C-130J transport aircraft, nine K-8W jet trainer aircraft, three Let L-410 Turbolet transport trainer aircraft and twenty three PT-6 basic trainers. Process is going on for the procurement of sixteen multirole combat aircraft. BAF has also taken the delivery of 21 Mi-171Sh combat transport helicopters, four AgustaWestland AW139 maritime SAR helicopters and two AW 119KX training helicopters since 2010. Procurement process of eight attack helicopters is going on.



BAF earned the Surface to Air Missile capability by introducing FM-90 short range air defence missile in 2011. Till date, BAF Has taken the delivery of two regiments of FM-90 systems. Bangladesh air force received an Italian origin long range Selex RAT-31DL air defence radar in 2019. Bangladesh has signed a government to government contract with the United Kingdom for the supply of two off-the-shelf C-130J aircraft currently in service with the Royal Air Force. In June 2019, another contract was signed for the procurement of additional three off-the-shelf C-130J aircraft from UK. As of September 2020, three of the aircraft have been delivered.



On 20 June 2018, the Bangladesh Air Force signed a contract with China National Aero-Technology Import and Export Corporation (CATIC) for the procurement of seven K-8 jet training aircraft. On 15 October 2020 BAF received those seven procured K-8 jet training aircraft. By 2018, the Bangladesh Army was all set to procure 44 VT-5 light tanks from China. Bangladesh ordered 44 VT-5 light tanks from China in 2019. These tanks will form a light tank regiment. In the future, the Bangladesh Army will also form two light tank regiments, which means that Bangladesh may purchase 150 VT-5 light tanks.



According to the news from North Industries [NORINCO], the first batch of VT-5 light tanks ordered by Bangladesh has been shipped on April 23, 2021 marking the official opening of the domestic VT-5 light tanks. Bangladesh received Chinese VT-5 light tanks in April 2021, with induction by June 2021. These replaced older Type-62 and Type-69 in services with the Army.



These developments came in Bangladesh Armed Forces mainly since 2010, when the country started its march towards economic prosperity. Experts believe that the ongoing development in the armed forces under a civilian government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will enhance the confidence of the soldiers in the country's democracy.

The writer is the business editor,

The Daily Observer









