23 nabbed with drugs in seven districts

A total of 23 people including a Myanmar citizen and a woman have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in seven districts- Rajshahi, Joypurhat, Noakhali, Kurigram, Cox's Bazar, Barishal and Kushtia, recently.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 1,000 yaba tablets from Bagha Upazila in the district at dawn on Monday.

The arrested person is Nazir Molla, 30, son of Jafar Molla, a resident of Binodpur Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Shah Alam conducted a drive in Binodpur area at around 4am and arrested Nazir Molla along with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bagha Police Station (PS), the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagha PS Sazzad Hossain confirmed the matter.

JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate drives, arrested 12 people along with drugs in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Members of RAB-5 arrested 11 drug addicts from Bagjana Union in the upazila at night.

The arrested are: Md Sumon Hossain, 18, Md Rumel Hossain, 24, Md Jashim Uddin, 22, Md Saju Islam, 26, Md Mostakim Billa, 23, Md Golam Rabbani, 21, Md Subhan Ali, 22, Md Enamul Haque, 51, Md Rabbi Hasan, 22, Md Tanzil, 23, and Md Tanvir Ahmed, 43.

Joypurhat RAB Camp Commander Lieutenant Commander Taukir said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Atapara Rail Gate area under Bagjana Union at around 10:45pm, and arrested them red-handed while they were consuming drugs.

In another drive, RAB members arrested a drug dealer along with 48 bottles of phensedyl from Panchbibi Upazila in the district on Friday night.

The arrested person is Md Hasan, 40.

RAB-5 sources said on information, the elite force members conducted a drive in Doghora Village of the upazila and arrested Hasan along with the phensedyl.

After filing of separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Panchbibi PS, the arrested were handed over to police on Saturday morning, Lieutenant Commander Taukir added.

NOAKHALI: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG), in a drive, detained a drug peddler in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The arrested person is Ali Ashraf, 42, a resident of Lenger Bazar area under Hatiya Municipality.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of BCG conducted a drive in Lenger Bazar area at night and caught the man red-handed along with drugs.

Later, members of BCG handed over him to Hatiya PS.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Hatiya PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.

Hatiya PS OC Anwarul Islam confirmed the incident.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested a woman along with 2kg of hemp in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The arrested person is Shefali Begum, 40, daughter of late Abdus Sattar, a resident of Gorakmandap Village under Naodanga Union in the upazila.

District DNC Inspector Jannatul Ferdous said the law enforcers searched an auto-rickshaw in Jatindra Narayan area on the Fulbari-Borobari Road at around 12:30pm out of suspicion, and arrested Shefali Begum along with the hemp from there.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Fulbari PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order, the DNC official added.

COX'S BAZAR: Three people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Teknaf and Pekua upazilas of the district in four days.

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained two drug smugglers including a Myanmar citizen along with arms, crystal methamphetamine (Ice) and yaba tablets from the Naf River in Teknaf Upazila on Thursday night.

The detained persons are Dewan Mohammad, 40, a resident of Teknaf Upazila, and Myanmar citizen Bodi Alam, 30.

Acting on a tip-off, a patrol team of BGB-2 Teknaf Battalion conducted a drive and detained the duo from a boat at night when they were trying to traffic a large volume of drugs through the Naf River near Domdomia area.

During the drive BGB men seized arms, crystal meth and yaba tablets their possessions.

The detained were handed over to Teknaf PS, said the BGB officials.

On the other hand, police arrested a man along with 216 cans of beer from Pekua Upazila in the district on Monday evening.

The arrested person is Nazmul Hossain, 28, son of Abul Hossain, a resident of Boro Maheshkhali Madhuar Deil area in Maheshkhali Upazila.

Pekua PS OC Mohammad Ali said on information that a large consignment of drugs was paddling to Chattogram through an auto-rickshaw, a team of the law enforcers set up a check post in Taitang Hazi Bazar area at around 6pm, and arrested Nazmul along with the bear cans.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Pekua PS, the arrested was produced before the court, the OC added.

BARISHAL: Two drug peddlers were arrested along with hemp in separate drives in the district on Wednesday.

Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP), in a drive, arrested a man along with 2kg of hemp from Kotwali Model PS area in the city at night.

The arrested person is Md Masum Dewan, 28, son of Matleb Dewan, a resident of Ward No. 11 Chanmari Madrasa Goli area under Kotwali Model PS.

BMP sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Ward No. 11 Chanmari Madrasa Goli area at around 9:45pm, and arrested him along with the hemp.

In another drive, the law enforcers arrested a man along with 1kg of hemp from Bandar PS area on Wednesday noon.

The arrested person is Monirul Islam, 30, son of late Rafiqul Islam of Amanatpara area.

BMP sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers arrested him along with the hemp at around 2:30pm.

Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed against the arrested with the respective PSs in these connections.

Bandar PS SI Sajal Saha confirmed the matter.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Three people were detained along with drugs in separate drives in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Police, in a drive, arrested two young men along with 2.5kg of hemp in the upazila in the afternoon.

The arrested persons are Naeem, 20, and Halim, 18.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by SI Ziaur Rahman Zia conducted a drive in Bagwan Natun Bazar area in the afternoon and arrested the duo along with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Daulatpur PS in this connection.

On the other hand, a team of DNC led by SI Belal Hossain arrested a man along with 83 bottles of phensedyl from the upazila.

The arrested person is Rana, 35, son of Syed Pramanik, a resident of Natun Amdah Village in the upazila.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Daulatpur PS, the arrested was handed over to police.