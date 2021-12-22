Motorcyclist killed in Netrakona road accident

NETRAKONA, Dec 21: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Sunday midnight.

The deceased was identified as Ovi Rayhan Sabbir, 29, son of late Abu Rayhan, a resident of Purba Moilakanda Village under Gouripur Upazila in Mymensingh.

Locals said, a truck rammed into a motorcycle carrying Sabbir at Khalishaura rail crossing, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.







