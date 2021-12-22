Video
Wednesday, 22 December, 2021
Home Countryside

Motorcyclist killed in Netrakona road accident

Published : Wednesday, 22 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Our Correspondent

NETRAKONA, Dec 21:  A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in  Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Sunday midnight.
The deceased was identified as Ovi Rayhan Sabbir, 29, son of late Abu Rayhan, a resident of Purba Moilakanda Village under Gouripur Upazila in Mymensingh.
Locals said, a truck rammed into a motorcycle carrying Sabbir at Khalishaura rail crossing, leaving him critically injured.
He was rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.


