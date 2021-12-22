Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 December, 2021, 7:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Sand lifting from Netai River threatens ecology at Dhobaura

Published : Wednesday, 22 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
Our Correspondent

A view of lifting sand from the Netai River in Dhobaura Upazila. photo: observer

A view of lifting sand from the Netai River in Dhobaura Upazila. photo: observer

DHOUBAURA, MYMENSINGH, Dec 21: Illegal sand lifting by dredgers from the Netai River in Dhobaura Upazila of the district is taking place in a festive manner. Living houses along its banks are threatened.  
According to field sources, at least, 40 dredgers have been set up at Kamakkha Ghona in the west of Ghonsgaon Bazar under the upazila. These dredgers are continuing sand lifting round the clock. A sand area has been fixed on  19 acres of land from Bhalukapara to Raipur. But leaseholders are lifting sand beyond the fixed area.
Under the existing provision, sand lifting by dredger or pump from localities is prohibited. But the provision is ignored.
Living houses and educational institutions in surrounding areas are getting threatened to be eroded. Due to black smoke emitting from running dredgers, local ecology is affected. Also high sound is vitiating lives.
The sources said, the government revenue tax is evaded. But it is not drawing the attention of the authority. By managing influential locals, contractors are lifting sand from the river. In the case of transporting the dredged sand, they are also not abiding by law. Over-loaded vehicles are damaging local roads.
President of Ghonsgaon Union Awami League Abdul Karim Biswas said, sand is illegally lifted from other areas out of the marked area; there is an Ashrayan area near it, and it is likely to be affected during flood time.
The sand lifting was protested; but it did not work, he added.
Assistant Commissioner (AC Land) Hasan Abdullah Al Mamud said, "I am informed of lifting sand from the areas that are not marked. A drive will be conducted soon."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
23 nabbed with drugs in seven districts
Motorcyclist killed in Netrakona road accident
Sand lifting from Netai River threatens ecology at Dhobaura
Eight murdered in seven districts
Fake police woman held in Bagerhat
Charghat Upazila Health Complex faces water crisis
2,528 ticketless train passengers fined in Pabna
Human chain demands peaceful UP polls at Bagha


Latest News
Govt welcomes US rewards for info on fugitive convicts: Momen
SAFF U-19 final: Bangladesh face India on Wednesday
Helicopter crashes in Madagascar, minister swims 12 hours to shore
JP wants party's secretary general's wife as EC
Unidentified man's body recovered in Narayanganj
Khaleda's treatment abroad: HC likely to hear petition Wednesday
Govt advises to scale down Christmas, New Year celebrations
17 die, 60 missing in Madagascar shipwreck
EC dialogue: BNP neither gets invitation nor makes any decision
Akram Khan set to resign from BCB post, says wife
Most Read News
London cancels New Year event over COVID surge
DU student expelled from hall for torturing junior
Malaysia's labour abuse allegations a risk to export growth
WHO: Omicron spreading and infecting the vaccinated
US reports first omicron death
Helicopter crashes in Madagascar, minister swims 12 hours to shore
'Want justice for my slain daughter': Meghla's father
People’s governance in whole-process of Chinese government: An analysis
Unidentified man's body recovered in Narayanganj
Cold wave likely to subside from Tuesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft