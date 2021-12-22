Sand lifting from Netai River threatens ecology at Dhobaura



A view of lifting sand from the Netai River in Dhobaura Upazila. photo: observer

According to field sources, at least, 40 dredgers have been set up at Kamakkha Ghona in the west of Ghonsgaon Bazar under the upazila. These dredgers are continuing sand lifting round the clock. A sand area has been fixed on 19 acres of land from Bhalukapara to Raipur. But leaseholders are lifting sand beyond the fixed area.

Under the existing provision, sand lifting by dredger or pump from localities is prohibited. But the provision is ignored.

Living houses and educational institutions in surrounding areas are getting threatened to be eroded. Due to black smoke emitting from running dredgers, local ecology is affected. Also high sound is vitiating lives.

The sources said, the government revenue tax is evaded. But it is not drawing the attention of the authority. By managing influential locals, contractors are lifting sand from the river. In the case of transporting the dredged sand, they are also not abiding by law. Over-loaded vehicles are damaging local roads.

President of Ghonsgaon Union Awami League Abdul Karim Biswas said, sand is illegally lifted from other areas out of the marked area; there is an Ashrayan area near it, and it is likely to be affected during flood time.

The sand lifting was protested; but it did not work, he added.

Assistant Commissioner (AC Land) Hasan Abdullah Al Mamud said, "I am informed of lifting sand from the areas that are not marked. A drive will be conducted soon."







