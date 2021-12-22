Eight murdered in seven districts

Eight people including a minor child and a housewife have been murdered in separate incidents in seven districts- Pabna, Netrakona, Jashore, Barishal, Bogura, Narsingdi and Chattogram, recently.

PABNA: A housewife was hacked to death by a man while her husband was injured in Munshidpur Village under Dashuria Union of Sadar Upazila on Tuesday at around 8 am.

The deceased was identified as Sharmin Shila, 32, wife of Ranaur Rahman of the village. The killer Sumon Ali, 30, son of Azhar Ali of Saraikandi Village under the same upazila has been arrested.

Soon after the incident, the killer was caught by locals and handed over to police.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Firoz Kabir(Ishwardi Circle) said, they would live in the third floor of a three-storey house; when the housewife was doing her household work and her husband sleeping, her mother-in-law went out for a walk; the main door of the house was open; at that time, accused Sumon entered the house and started hacking her with a sharp weapon; when her husband came to save her, he also hit him; at one stage of scuffle, Ranaur Rahman threw him (Sumon) down from the roof; later locals caught him, and the housewife died on the spot.

Being informed, police went to the spot and arrested Sumon and recovered the body of the housewife. Injured Ranaur Rahman has been admitted to Pabna General Hospital. Accused Sumon has also been admitted to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex.

ASP said the exact reason of the death could not be known immediately. But it was anticipated that the incident might have occurred due to previous hostility, he added.

The matter is under investigation. The body of the housewife has been sent to the hospital morgue for an autopsy report, he maintained.

NETRAKONA: Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in Sadar Upazila of the district in two days.

A young man, who was injured in a clash in Sadar Upazila of the district, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Sunday morning.

Deceased Kobaitul Mia, 23, son of Abu Obaidu Ratan, was a resident of Nandipur Village under Modanpur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Kobaitul had been locked into an altercation with one Janu Mia of the area over stealing nets used for protecting seedbeds on December 1.

As a sequel to it, two groups of Kobaitul and Janu Mia were locked in a clash, which left at least eight people from both sides injured.

Of the injured, Kobaitul was admitted to DMCH in critical condition.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries there in the morning while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the DMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Netrakona Model Police Station (PS) Khandaker Saqer Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

On the other hand, a man was murdered by his rivals in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

Deceased Nurul Haque, 35, was a resident of Kari Kandi Village under Kaliara Gabragati Union.

Police and local sources said Fazal Haque and Kashem Ali of the area were locked in a clash along with their people over cutting bamboos on Thursday.

As a sequel to it, supporters of Fazal Haque attacked on Nurul Haque who was on the side of Kashem Ali on Saturday evening, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body at night and sent it to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers arrested Fazal Haque and filing of a murder case with Netrakona Model PS is underway in this connection.

Netrakona Model PS OC Khandaker Saqer Ahmed confirmed the incident.

JASHORE: A tea-stall owner was stabbed to death by miscreants in Sankarpur Central Bus Terminal area of the district town on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Sabbir Hossain, 24, son of Akbar Mia, a resident of the area.

The deceased' brother Chandan said Sabbir had a tea-stall in the bus terminal area. However, a group of miscreants stabbed him indiscriminately entering the tea stall at around 12pm, leaving him severely injured.

Later, locals rescued him from the scene and rushed to Jashore 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor pronounced him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Kotwali PS OC Tajul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken upon receiving complaint from the deceased's family.

BARISHAL: A three-and-a-half-month-old minor boy was murdered by his mother in Gournadi Upazila of the district early Sunday.

Deceased Jubayer Talukder was the son of Sagir Hossain Talukder of Borodulali Village under Barthi Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Saleha Begum Koli killed her minor child after taking him into a pot filled with water at around 12:30am.

Saleha Begum went into hiding soon after the incident.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Sunday morning.

The deceased's father Sagir Hossain Talukder said his wife has been suffering from mentally disease after giving birth to Jubayer.

Gournadi Model PS OC Md Afzal Hossain confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: A farmer, who was stabbed to injure by miscreants in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district, died early Sunday.

Deceased Alfaz Pramanik, 50, son of late Abed Ali, was a resident of Shibakalma Daserpukur Hindupara Village in Kahalu Upazila of the district.

The deceased's son-in-law Abu Musa said his father-in-law went to watch a football match on Kharna Bonveti School Field in Shajahanpur Upazila on Wednesday.

A group of miscreants attacked him in the evening while he was returning home from there, and stabbed him indiscriminately, leaving Alfaz Pramanik critically injured.

Injured Alfaz was rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH).

However, he returned home from the hospital at around 4pm on Saturday.

Later, he died in the house at around 12am on Sunday.

Being informed, police recovered the body at noon and sent it to the SZRMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that he might have been killed over previous enmity.

Shajahanpur PS Inspector (Investigation) Nannu Khan confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a murder case is underway in this connection.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A man, who was stabbed to injure by his paternal uncle over family feud in Raipura Upazila of the district, died at dawn on Sunday.

Deceased Selim, 35, was the son of Abul Badsha, a resident of CHr Aralia Village in the upazila. He was an expatriate and came to his village home 10 to 15 days back on vacation.

Police and local sources said Abul Badsha and his brother Ilias, 50, were at loggerheads over family and land dispute for long.

As a sequel to it, an altercation took place in between Ilias and Selim at around 3pm on Saturday.

At one stage of the altercation, Ilias stabbed Selim, leaving him critically injured.

Injured Selim was rushed to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to New Life Hospital in Dhaka following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, Selim succumbed to his injuries at New Life Hospital at around 4am on Sunday while undergoing treatment.

Hasnabad Police Outpost OC Atiqur Rahman Bhuiyan confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

CHATTOGRAM: A man was killed and another seriously injured by the attack of miscreants in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Hossain Elahi, 38, a resident of Badsha Para area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Momen Elahi along with his brother Hossain Elahi were taking tea at a tea stall in Badsha Para area. Suddenly, a group of miscreants attacked them, leaving the duo seriously injured.

Later, the injured were taken to Hathazari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred them to Chattogram Medical College as their conditions were deteriorated further.

Hossain Elahi succumbed to his injuries in the hospital at around 10am while receiving treatment there.

Hathazari Model PS OC Md Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to nab the accused.

However, legal action would be taken in this connection upon receiving complaint from the deceased's family members, the OC added.













