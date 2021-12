BAGERHAT, Dec 21: Police detained a woman, who pretended to be a police constable, from Fakirhat Upazila in the district on Saturday night.

Detained Nasrin Khatun is a resident of Diyapara area.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fakirhat Police Station Abu Sayed Mohammad Khairul Anam said on information, a team of police conducted a drive and arrested her from Diyapara area at night.

The law-enforcers also seized a police uniform from her possession, the OC added.